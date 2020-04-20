If you're in the market for an overlander that's ready to go on your next adventure, then check out this 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro for sale on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends on April 21, so there's not long to decide whether to bid. As of this writing, the van is selling for $14,850.

Rather than a private owner, Volkswagen AG was originally responsible for this build. It commissioned Ulrich Phillips at Special-Mobils in Lauffen am Neckar, Germany, to do the work. A later owner added elements like the pop-up roof and storage racks. This Vanagon appeared previously appeared on Bring a Trailer in December 2017, and it has been in the Classic Car Club of Manhattan since then.

Gallery: 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale

10 Photos

The Syncro in the name denotes this Vanagon has a four-wheel-drive system, and the 16" model has further upgrades like a reinforced chassis, three locking differentials, and larger brakes, according to Bring a Trailer. Power comes from a four-cylinder turbodiesel that runs through a four-speed manual gearbox. An additional gelande gear makes it possible to crawl along at low speeds.

When you reach the campsite in this van, it has everything you need for a comfortable stay in the wilderness. You can pop the roof and extend an exterior awning to create more space. A bike rack and fishing rod canister offer opportunities to relax. A roof-mounted, 130-watt solar cell keeps electrical devices going. A two-burner stove and sink with a 60-liter water tank make food prep easy. If you're feeling dirty, there's a shower with a heated tank for cleaning off.

The van isn't perfect with issues like spots of surface rust and an inoperative compressor for the refrigerator. These aren't issues that would prevent a new owner from taking the van on an overnight or weekend adventure.