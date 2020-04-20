This van packs lots of features into a tiny space, including a shower.

If you're in the market for an overlander that's ready to go on your next adventure, then check out this 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro for sale on Bring a Trailer. The auction ends on April 21, so there's not long to decide whether to bid. As of this writing, the van is selling for $14,850.

Rather than a private owner, Volkswagen AG was originally responsible for this build. It commissioned Ulrich Phillips at Special-Mobils in Lauffen am Neckar, Germany, to do the work. A later owner added elements like the pop-up roof and storage racks. This Vanagon appeared previously appeared on Bring a Trailer in December 2017, and it has been in the Classic Car Club of Manhattan since then.

Gallery: 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale

1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale
10 Photos
1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro For Sale

The Syncro in the name denotes this Vanagon has a four-wheel-drive system, and the 16" model has further upgrades like a reinforced chassis, three locking differentials, and larger brakes, according to Bring a Trailer. Power comes from a four-cylinder turbodiesel that runs through a four-speed manual gearbox. An additional gelande gear makes it possible to crawl along at low speeds.

More Overlanding Options:

mercedes g pro escape overlanding EarthCruiser Mercedes G-Pro Escape Is Compact Overlanding Done Right
military truck conversion luxury motorhome Military Truck With Extending Sides Becomes Camper With Solar Roof

When you reach the campsite in this van, it has everything you need for a comfortable stay in the wilderness. You can pop the roof and extend an exterior awning to create more space. A bike rack and fishing rod canister offer opportunities to relax. A roof-mounted, 130-watt solar cell keeps electrical devices going. A two-burner stove and sink with a 60-liter water tank make food prep easy. If you're feeling dirty, there's a shower with a heated tank for cleaning off.

The van isn't perfect with issues like spots of surface rust and an inoperative compressor for the refrigerator. These aren't issues that would prevent a new owner from taking the van on an overnight or weekend adventure.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Uncrate