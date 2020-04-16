If you own a 2019 or 2020 Ford Ranger, the automaker's Ford Performance division that offers aftermarket parts has an $825 Power Pack to boost the output from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged engine. The upgrade lets the midsize pickup's powerplant produce 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 370 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters). These are gains of 45 hp (34 kW) and 60 lb-ft (81 Nm) over the stock figures.

The company also boasts that the Power Pack offers "improved driveability and throttle response throughout the RPM range." The kit includes a Ford Performance Pro Cal 4 calibration delivery tool and high-flow K&N air filter. Whereas the Ranger usually requires 87-octane gasoline, this upgrade means the truck needs premium fuel.

The upgrade is street legal in all 50 states in the U.S. It also comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty as long as the installation is from a Ford dealer or ASE/Red Seal certified technician.

The Ranger has fairly robust aftermarket support, but if you prefer to use Ford Performance's own parts on your truck, there are a few other mechanical upgrades available from the Blue Oval. For a different sound and aesthetic tweak, there is a $1,095 exhaust with outlets that exit from the side, and there's a choice of chrome or black tips. For $1,495, there is the Internal Floating Piston Front and Rear shock kit with components from Fox.

Rumors suggest that the Ranger is nearing the end of its current generation. The next one could debut as soon as 2021 but might not be available in the United States until 2022. Due to a deal with Volkswagen, the new pickup will share many components with the next-gen VW Amarok.