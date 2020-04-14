It was a bittersweet moment when Cadillac unveiled the CT4-V and CT5-V at the end of May last year as although the news of two hot sedans appealed to enthusiasts, some had hoped for more power. After all, the bigger of the two cars has just 355 horsepower whereas the CTS-V it replaces packed a mighty 640-hp punch. It’s a similar story with its smaller brother considering the CT4-V is rated at 320 hp, a far cry from the 464 hp of the old ATS-V.

GM’s luxury marque only waited a couple of days to address that issue with the announcement of even hotter versions to sit above the normal V models. Fast forward to today, the countless rumors about the two high-performance cars getting the “Blackwing” suffix and a manual gearbox have been validated by Cadillac.



The company isn’t willing to share technical details for the time being, but we do know that during recent testing, the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing managed to shave off seconds from the lap times achieved by the ATS-V and CTS-V at the Virginia International Raceway. More info will be disclosed in due course, with Cadillac saying these full-fat V models will be available in limited numbers with “specially tuned chassis, vehicle control technologies, and engines.”

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, it is believed the Blackwing cars will also be offered with a ten-speed automatic transmission. The meaner CT4-V is said to get a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 whereas the CT5-V in flagship spec will reportedly rely on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, with both being sourced from the ATS-V and CTS-V, respectively.

In other words, the range-topping versions of the CT4 and CT5 are likely not going to use the actual Blackwing engine found underneath the hood of the short-lived CT6-V where the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 made a healthy 550 hp. While Cadillac has gone back and forth about the fate of the Blackwing, a company spokesperson told us at the beginning of the month there are currently no plans to install the engine in other cars.

Leading with the CT4-V and CT5-V, the luxury brand mentions all of its Blackwing-badged cars are going to represent “the pinnacle of Cadillac performance, craftsmanship and technology.”