Other than the leaked images of fully undisguised vehicles, this new gallery of BMW 4 Series coupe spy shots is our best look yet at the upcoming model. There are even photos of the cabin with absolutely no camouflage. We expect the new 4 Series models to debut in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic might delay the start of production.

It's still hard to accept that BMW's designers think the huge grille looks good on the new 4 Series. In these photos, you can see that the lower portion of the piece is open, and there are smaller inlets around the bottom edge. The fascia on this vehicle also has vertical holes at each side that would direct air into the wheel wells and cool the brakes.

The rest of the 4 Series' design looks like a conventional coupe. While not easily visible because of the swirly camouflage pattern, the leaks indicate that the vehicle's profile has smooth lines. The rear deck is short, and there are narrow, pointy taillights. These photos show that the exhaust outlets are actually just trim pieces because you can see the actual pipes farther back in some of the images.

For the standard 4 Series, the powertrain range will come from the latest 3 Series. The M4 will arrive later using a version of BMW's S58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine likely making 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) in the standard guise or 510 hp (380 kW) for the Competition grade. The drivetrain choices will include rear-wheel drive with a manual gearbox or automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.