Seeing the words “June” and “debut” in a story might make you immediately think of the Detroit Auto Show, but let’s all remember NAIAS has been canceled this year due to the worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The same thing happened to the Geneva Motor Show last month, while organizers of the New York and Beijing auto shows have pushed back the events to August and September, respectively. As for the Paris Motor Show due to take place in October, it’s still happening, but not in the current form as it will be a watered-down version.

But I digress. BMWBLOG is reporting the next-generation 4 Series Coupe is scheduled to debut sometime in June, obviously not in Detroit. The reveal will take place exclusively online and that means it will take a while before people are going to see the car in the metal with its oversized kidney grille. Provided the auto shows that have been delayed will still take place, we’re hoping to get up close and personal with the Audi A5 Coupe competitor sometime this fall.

Interestingly, the report goes on to say there could be some changes inside the cabin compared to the 3 Series. That would be quite the surprise considering basically all 4 Series prototypes we’ve seen so far had just about the same interior as the mechanically related sedan and wagon models. One thing is for sure – the large grille won’t be installed on the regular 3 Series versions, but the new M3 is getting it.

Beyond the conventional gasoline and diesel powertrains borrowed from the 3 Series, BMW’s new 4 Series is also rumored to adopt a hybrid setup. It could come from the 330e where the 12-kWh lithium-ion battery offers an EPA-certified electric range of 22 miles (35 kilometers) for the rear-wheel-drive model and 20 miles (32 kilometers) for the xDrive-equipped version.

The electrified BMW has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) sent to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission, with an electric motor producing 107 hp (80 kW) and 77 lb-ft (104 Nm). Total output stands at 288 hp (215 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm), plus 40 hp (30 kW) for ten seconds with the boost mode activated.

Spy shots have revealed a new 4 Series Convertible is planned – this time around with a soft top – despite weakening demand for the body style. In addition, a new Gran Coupe is on the agenda to complement the fully electric i4 previewed by the sleek namesake concept in March.