The McLaren Elva is the latest addition to the Ultimate Series of British supercars, joining the F1, P1, Senna, and Speedtail. It's a nod to McLaren's heritage, sharing a lot of things with the McLaren-Elva M1A of the 1960s, including the body style

The Elva sure has everything under its belt – a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 804 horsepower (591 kilowatts), a 0-62 miles per hour sprint of just under three seconds, and a touted driving pleasure that deviates from what the other McLaren Ultimate Series supercars can offer.

Gallery: McLaren Elva

10 Photos

But, that's the thing with the Elva. It lacks one thing that could hinder your thirst for very high speeds – a windscreen. You might be asking, "How can I enjoy its mind-blowing acceleration and spirited runs without the need for wind protection?"

Well, McLaren explains the engineering behind the glass-less body configuration of the Elva in a video posted over at its Facebook fan page. Working on the Elva's aerodynamics and with the use of the air vents by the hood, McLaren tries its best to explain how the air "bubble" works.

The video, which is embedded on top of this page, also shows how it works at higher speeds wherein a deflector rises up to 5.9 inches, keeping the driver and passenger relatively unharmed. Yes, even your hairstyle won't move with McLaren's engineering genius. So, that's what your $1,690,000 will get you. Not too shabby, if you ask us.

Only 399 units of the Elva will ever be produced, with deliveries starting by the end of this year.