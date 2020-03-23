It’s a known thing by now that Jaguar plans on bringing back the XJ flagship model as a fully electric sedan. It’s already been spied multiple times ahead of an official reveal programmed to take place later this year. Britain’s answer to the Mercedes EQS and the recently announced BMW 7 Series Electric will be the first recipient of Jaguar Land Rover’s newly developed Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform. JLR will come out with two additional models based on the MLA underpinnings by the end of 2021 – the large J-Pace SUV and the rather mysterious “Road Rover.”

While the J-Pace due to be offered with electric and conventional powertrains is rumored to have “more avant-garde styling” and a “more luxurious interior” than the smaller F-Pace, details about the Road Rover remain shrouded in mystery. We do know the EV will go by another name, despite a trademark filing from 2018 suggesting otherwise, and will be engineered primarily for street use rather than for going off the beaten path.

Autocar writes it will still be labeled as a crossover, but it will likely have a lower ground clearance and a slightly different, less bulky body shape. Perhaps it will be more along the lines of a tall wagon as speculatively rendered here in the same vein as VW has hinted about doing an Alltrack variant of the ID Space Vizzion. With Jaguar Land Rover having enough crossovers and SUVs as it is, a bit of diversity certainly wouldn’t hurt.

All three models – XJ, J-Pace, Road Rover – are part of a £1 billion (about $1.16B at current exchange rates) investment in the factories at Castle Bromwich and Solihull plants to get them ready for the MLA platform. The new underpinnings have been conceived to accommodate electric motors, combustion engines, and a combination of the two, meaning plug-in hybrids are also planned.