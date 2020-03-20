The Ford Bronco Sport is now available to build in the Blue Oval's dealer order guide. A member of the Bronco Sport Forum snapped some photos of the pages, and they revealed a bevy of interesting details about the much-anticipated crossover.

Many of Ford's models follow a standard naming convention for their trim levels with monikers like S, SE, SEL, and Titanium, but the Bronco Sport shakes things up by naming some of its grades after national parks in the United States. Customers can pick from: Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition. With 419 national park sites across the country, the Blue Oval should have no problem finding names if it ever expands the lineup.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Sport Leaked Photos

3 Photos

The Bronco Sport is available with either a 1.5-liter EcoBoost or 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, and both connect to an eight-speed automatic. The info on the Bronco Sport Forum doesn't provide any other drivetrain details. Since the model shares a platform with the Escape, these engines likely make 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) for the 1.5 and 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque for the 2.0.

The order guide shows ten available exterior colors: Alto Blue Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, and Shadow Black. In addition, there are black and gray roof options. The interior upholstery choices are Active Orange and Area 51 cloth or Ebony leather. Two 17-inch wheel designs are available.

One odd entry in the dealer guide is "Roof Conversion - Low Opening." After discussing it among the Motor1.com team, we aren't certain what this could mean. Our ideas include the possibility of a removable panel in the top or an altered roof that would allow for something other than the separate-opening for the glass portion of the tailgate.