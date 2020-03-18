Due to the growing Covid-19 pandemic in North America, Honda will stop production for six days at its plants in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The closures will start on March 23 and will run through March 31. There will be good news for the roughly 27,600 affected workers, though, because the company will pay them in full during this period.

The company's statement indicates this plan is potentially subject to change. "As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary," the Honda's announcement said.

Gallery: 2019 Honda Passport: Alabama Factory

10 Photos

During the shutdown, Honda will also perform a deep clean of the factories to prevent the spread of the disease when workers return.

In addition to the coronavirus, Honda also cites an anticipated decline in demand as a reason for closing the factories. If people are stuck at home, buying a new car probably isn't very high on their list of priorities.

The decision to close factories and continue to pay the workers sets Honda apart among automakers with factories in the United States as the businesses react to this medical crisis. FCA, Ford, and General Motors encourage some employees to work from home, but the plants remain open. The United Auto Workers negotiated with the companies and agreed to a "rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact."