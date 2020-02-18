Hide press release Show press release

Combining elegance with powerful performance: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

Affalterbach. An elegant and electrified coupe with superb agility and driving dynamics, offering exceptional everyday comfort: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. At the heart of this performance SUV coupe is the handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, featuring an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system that delivers an immediate response to driver inputs. The GLE 63 S delivers an impressive engine output of 603 hp. Exceptional agility is guaranteed thanks to the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission. The AMG-specific radiator grille visually reinforces the Coupe’s clear membership of the AMG model family. This versatile athlete also offers all the advantages of a traditional Mercedes SUV: a comprehensive range of safety features and effortlessly superior traction, even on a damp or sandy surface and in winter road conditions.

"Our new GLE 63 Coupe rounds off our attractive portfolio in this segment. It meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity as well as excellent driving dynamics and agility. Thus, our latest SUC is an outstanding example of Performance Luxury made by AMG. In addition to that, even our GLE Coupe utilizes of a 48 volt on-board electrical system connected with the EQ Boost starter-generator which makes us drive the electrification of our model series in a consistent way”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Expressive, powerful and elegant: the exterior design

A powerful yet elegant exterior design embodies the hallmarks of AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the Mercedes-AMG model family is obvious at first glance thanks to the striking AMG-specific radiator grille in high-gloss chrome. The stylish coupe silhouette evokes a self-assured appearance and stance, with design lines that clearly convey the passion for performance. As a typical feature of our performance models, the front bumper in a dynamic jet-wing design is painted in the vehicle color and features black air intakes. Imposing powerdomes in the hood and the front splitter in silver chrome emphasize the sharpened coupe design.

The side skirts, exterior mirror housings and flared wheel arches are painted in the vehicle color, and seamlessly blend into the muscular overall look. As standard, the GLE 63 S is equipped with 22-inch AMG wheels. Other AMG wheel variants are optionally available.

The newly designed rear bumper with AMG-specific details such as a striking diffuser in black with a trim strip in silver chrome visually accentuate the vehicle's width. The special AMG exhaust system with two rectangular high-gloss chrome tailpipe trim elements completes the sporty and dominant look – the tailpipe trim elements are visually differentiated by a characteristic fluted effect. Further individualization options are available in the AMG Night Package. This includes heat-insulating, dark-tinted windows and also the front splitter, front and rear bumper trim, inserts in the side skirts, mirror caps and window frames in dignified black. In addition, the twin tailpipe trim elements are finished in elegant high-gloss black.

Progressive yet elegant: the interior design

The typical look and feel of AMG is continued in the high-quality interior of the GLE 63 S Coupe, which is characterized by a distinctly sporty ambience with a dynamic and exclusive flair. The AMG seats are upholstered in exclusive nappa leather, provide optimum lateral support and have an AMG-specific seat pattern with an "AMG" badge in the front backrests. Other leather variants are optionally available. Individually adjustable ambient lighting comes as standard.

AMG-specific interior appointments and controls lend the cockpit a hallmark AMG look and support dynamic driving. The three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel with aluminum shift paddles impresses with its optimized driver- oriented ergonomic design. The steering wheel rim is lined in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfiber and features a black 12-o'clock marking. Further standard interior equipment includes the AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons for particularly fast operation of dynamically relevant parameters.

The center console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the 3-stage ESP®, the manual transmission mode, the Adaptive Damping System, the standard AMG Performance exhaust system and the vehicle level. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering accentuate the sporty look. A wide range of high-quality interior trim elements is available for further individualization of the interior. AMG trim elements in carbon fiber lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

Continuation of electrification: the EQ Boost starter-generator in the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine

The handcrafted 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine in the new GLE 63 S Coupe is also equipped with an integrated EQ Boost starter-generator. It combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor compactly integrated between the engine and the transmission. The additional 21 hp of output plus 184 lb-ft of torque can be called upon temporarily to enable responsive acceleration characteristics as well as unique efficiency traits. This is because this innovative component supplies the 48-volt on-board electrical system and can be used as a power generator and also to perform hybrid functions. These include boost, recuperation, load point shift, gliding and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function. The EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

The AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine works with the well-proven twin turbocharging, where the two exhaust-gas turbochargers are arranged not on the exterior, but between the cylinder banks. The advantages of the "hot inside V" are the compact engine design and the immediate response of the exhaust-gas turbochargers. These are implemented using twin-scroll technology to make optimized use of the exhaust gas flow and improve the response even further.

The intelligent AMG Cylinder Management system

For increased efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with cylinder deactivation. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption. When the driver has selected the "Comfort" drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not notice.

The new GLE 63 S Coupe also features active dynamic engine mounts. These active engine mounts resolve the conflicting aims of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort, and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics, by seamlessly and quickly adapting their rigidity to the respective driving conditions.

Agile and exact: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization

The AMG-specific configuration for high vehicle dynamics is greatly assisted by the active roll stabilization system, ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL, enabled thanks to the on-board 48-volt system. This precisely compensates body movements to a variety of road conditions. The result is that even in sporty situations near the limits, the handling remains precisely controllable and extremely direct. The system uses two independently operating, electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axles, each with an integrated planetary gear. This means that the stabilization system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise tuning of the cornering and load cycle properties. In addition, it increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line because stimuli by one-sided road bumps are balanced out, for example. Body movements can be actively and optimally adapted to the driving status, which intensifies the driving experience.

Another benefit compared with the usual hydraulic-based systems is the significantly faster response. The AMG control system can adapt the driving status to the conditions within milliseconds. A further benefit is the low weight of the components compared with hydraulic systems.

Driving pleasure to the power of seven: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT and AMG DYNAMICS

The seven DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, RACE, Trail and Sand allow a very varied driving experience with a wide spread between maximum comfort and agile sportiness. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering.

 "Comfort": comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

 "Sport": sporty characteristics thanks to more agile response to accelerator pedal commands, shorter shift times, earlier and more precise downshifts owing to double-declutching. More dynamic suspension setup.

 "Sport+": extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, double-declutching on downshifts and targeted torque interventions on upshifts with cylinder deactivation for optimized shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

 "Individual": individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system. In addition, the gliding function is available in the "Reduced" and "Moderate" drive settings.

 "RACE": the "RACE" drive program is designed for highly dynamic driving on closed race circuits. In this program, all of the parameters are configured for maximum performance.

 "Trail": safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 43 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again.

 "Sand": the adjustments to the suspension and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are made for sporty driving on loose, sandy surfaces. The suspension is raised to a higher level. From 43 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again.

The drive programs are linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control, which means that the handling characteristics can be even more closely matched with different requirements and driving conditions. Behind the umbrella term AMG DYNAMICS are the agility functions "Basic", "Advanced", "Pro" and "Master", whose functions are

automatically selected by the respective drive program. The further "Traction" and "Slide" levels come into effect in the Off-Road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated.

Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine and suspension, or the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP®, are intelligently adapted according to the drive program. The spectrum ranges from very comfort-oriented to highly dynamic. The "Master" mode stored in the RACE drive program ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential to ultimate effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, rear axle steering, electronically controlled rear axle locking differential or brake force distribution of the all-wheel drive system.

Independent of the drive program, the driver can use the buttons in the center console or the steering wheel buttons to directly select manual transmission mode, the preferred suspension level and also the exhaust system.

Precise and fast: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission

The SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder engine in the GLE 63 S Coupe. The systematic further development of hardware and software has made it possible to further optimize the reaction times. This means that automatic and manual shift commands can be implemented more quickly than ever before. Various reinforcement measures also ensure durability and performance with the high torque generated by the V8 engine.

The extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times, fast multiple downshifts and delivers especially emotional gear shifts thanks to the double-declutching function. Gear changes are performed with no interruption in tractive power. Dynamic acceleration and very short shift times are available along with settings for a more fuel-efficient driving style - depending on the selected mode.

Highlights of the transmission:

 adaptation of the shift characteristics to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program

 in manual mode "M" the transmission responds directly to manual shift commands by the driver – the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly

 the temporary M mode allows an immediate change to manual mode "M" – merely by using the shift paddles

 automatic double-declutching function when downshifting: this effect is automatically active in the drive

programs "Sport", "Sport+" and "RACE"

 the ECO start/stop function is automatically active in the "Comfort" drive program

 the "gliding" function can be individually activated in "Individual" mode

Even sportier: the air suspension with continuous damping adjustment

The standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension and the adaptive damping adjustment ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combine outstanding agility and excellent vehicle dynamics with maximum traction and superb day-to-day comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three stages - "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing a clear distinction between high long-distance comfort and sporty vehicle dynamics.

Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling, the new GLE 63 S Coupe maintains a constant ride height regardless of the vehicle load. This can be adjusted depending on the driving mode, or manually using a rocker switch in the center console. In the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Sport", "Sport+" and "RACE", the vehicle level is lowered. In the "Comfort" program, the vehicle is lowered at speeds of 75 mph or above, and raised back to normal level when the speed falls below 43 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and therefore fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability is improved thanks to a lower center of gravity. In the drive programs "Trail" and "Sand", the suspension is raised to increase ground clearance on poor surfaces, and automatically lowered to normal level when the speed reaches 43 mph. This function can also be controlled using the rocker switch.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution

The performance-oriented all-wheel drive system continuously ensures the best possible ratio of dynamics, traction and efficiency. An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration. The influencing factors for torque distribution are not only the driving speed, the lateral and longitudinal acceleration and the steering angle, but also the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels and the gear selected.

The all-wheel drive is controlled depending on the selected stage of the 3-stage Electronic Stability Program ESP® – from comfortable and sporty to highly dynamic. The 4ETS dynamic handling control system further enhances handling safety and agility, in particular on slippery surfaces or on surfaces with different friction coefficients. It uses brake interventions to keep individual driven wheels from spinning when starting off or accelerating. At the same time the differential locking effect enables the drive torque to be shifted to the wheels that are not spinning.

The electronic rear axle locking differential – for even more dynamic appeal

To further improve traction and vehicle dynamics, the GLE 63 S Coupe features an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The slip is thus suppressed on the inner wheel on bends, ensuring optimum grip and maximum handling safety. The driver is therefore able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the locking differential also improves traction when accelerating from a standstill.

Standing firm: the AMG high-performance braking systems

In line with the high output values and their associated performance, the new GLE 63 S Coupe features an enhanced high-performance braking system with 6-piston fixed brake calipers and 15.7 x 1.5 in brake discs at the front, plus single-piston floating brake calipers and 14.6 x 1.3 in discs at the rear. The GLE 63 S Coupe is also visually enhanced by its striking red brake calipers.

As an option, a high-performance ceramic braking system with bronze-colored 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear can be ordered, saving weight compared with the compound discs and thus reducing the unsprung mass. Further advantages are their strong fading stability under high stress. The brake system also scores highly with a long operating life and particularly fast responses.

Direct and immediate: AMG speed-sensitive sports steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its precise feedback thanks to the AMG-specific rack-and-pinion steering with a variable ratio. The steering assistance is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. The configuration in "Basic" and "Advanced" is comfort-oriented. In "Pro" and "Master", a configuration is programmed that supports a sporty driving style and ensures more road feedback.

AMG-specific displays: the MBUX infotainment system

The innovative MBUX control and display concept is a standard feature of the GLE 63 S Coupe, creating an even closer bond between the vehicle, its driver and passengers. At the same time, the latest version of the infotainment system contributes to its great day-to-day practicality. Innovative displays such as the particularly striking Supersport mode with a central rev counter and 3D-look scales lend visual depth to the instrument display and accentuate its exclusivity.

The "Supersport" view also provides extensive additional information specific to AMG, such as a prompt borrowed from motorsport to shift up in manual transmission mode, a feature known as "Shiftlight". Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays:

 Gear display - with yellow "M" symbol in manual mode

 Warm-Up menu - engine and transmission oil temperature

 Set-Up menu - AMG DYNAMIC SELECT settings

 G-Meter – longitudinal and lateral acceleration forces

 RACETIMER – stopwatch, lap and sector times

 Engine data – output and torque, engine oil and transmission oil temperature

The newly designed visualizations in the multimedia display enable further vehicle functions to be experienced even better, e.g. with an animated presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems, and the drive programs. When the AMG-specific DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Trail" and "Sand" are activated, off-road-specific settings such as gradient, incline and differential lock can be selected in the instrument cluster and appear in the media display.

Increased comfort is assured by the optional ENERGIZING Package Plus. It bundles many of the premium equipment items and includes multi-contour seats for the driver and front passenger, seat climate control for the driver and front passenger (with seat heating and seat ventilation), the Warmth and Comfort Package, the AIR-BALANCE Package (fragrances incl. AMG-specific fragrance #63, ionization and air purification) and six ENERGIZING Comfort programs as well as the ENERGIZING COACH for intelligent pre-selection of ENERGIZING Comfort programs, to best suit the driving situation as well as the driver's physical well-being and frame of mind.

Engine: 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-generator

Displacement:3982 cc

Output:603 hp at 5750-6500 rpm + up to 21 hp from EQ Boost

Peak torque:627 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm + up to 184 lb-ft from EQ Boost

Drive: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution

Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.7 s

Top speed: 174 mph*

* electronically limited