The Chevrolet Colorado isn't a pushover truck. The midsize pickup's 3.6L V6 can produce 308 horsepower (230 kiloWatts) and 275 pound-feet (373 Newton-meters) of twists – not the highest power output out there but still respectable in its class.

But if those numbers seem anemic for you, Specialty Vehicle Engineering has revealed its latest Colorado Xtreme. Based off on the 3.6L V6 2WD and 4WD Colorado, in crew cab or extended cab/ short bed configurations, the 2020 Colorado Xtreme has a lot of upgrades you'll surely adore.

Let's start with the most important upgrade, the engine. With a centrifugal supercharger system, Specialty Vehicle Engineering gave the Colorado Xtreme a healthy boost. The final power output is 455 horsepower (339 kiloWatts) and 425 pound-feet (576 Newton-meters) of twists. That update comes with OEM-quality composite engine cover and a stainless steel cat-back dual exit exhaust system with black satin-finish tips.

Stopping power comes from carbon-fiber ceramic brake pads and slotted rotors, with the option to upgrade to six-piston forged front calipers and two-piece 13.6-inch slotted front rotors. As for the damping system, the Colorado Xtreme gets a lowered sports suspension package (2 inches at the front and 5 inches at the back).

Appearance upgrades include 20-inch wheels in two finishes (Satin Black and Gloss Black with Machined Face) and a high-impact ABS composite hood insert in unpainted flat black. A number of badges have been added, as well as thermoformed bumper step-delete inserts and rocker panel extensions, both painted in gloss body color finish.

Inside, the Colorado Xtreme comes with several logos and badges, but with an option to get a custom seat trim package for the front and rear seats.

The 2020 Colorado Xtreme comes with a three-year (36,000 miles) limited warranty for both powertrain and non-powertrain components. Only 100 units will be built by Specialty Vehicle Engineering.