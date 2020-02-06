The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition name might be a mouthful, but the retro-inspired sedan has a lot going for it. Even though the $75,635 starting is prohibitive for many, the car still represents one of the most affordable ways to enter the 700-horsepower club while retaining the practicality of having rear doors.

Dodge is making 501 of them as a nod to the 1969 NASCAR-derived original, but you won’t be seeing this White Knuckle example on the road in the foreseeable future. With customer deliveries of the high-powered sedan kicking off at the beginning of the year, this car only had time to cover 296 miles (476 kilometers) before being involved in an accident. It’s currently located in Van Nuys, California.

We don’t know what happened, but the crash must’ve been pretty severe taking into consideration both front airbags deployed upon impact. Copart has it up for grabs and it will be interesting to see whether someone will be brave enough to buy it and bring it back to its former glory. A quick VIN check shows the limited-run Charger has quite a few optional goodies – including sunroof – as the total asking price after the destination charge and gas guzzler tax was $80,725.

As you’re probably aware, these Daytona sedans must be in high demand if dealers have the audacity to slap on $25,000 markups and demand six figures for what is essentially a Charger Hellcat Widebody with some stickers and decals. You do get an extra 10 horsepower, 20-inch wheels with a Satin Carbon finish exclusive to this model, and some interior tweaks, but it’s essentially the same car.

Copart doesn’t say when it will auction the car, but we’re going to keep a close eye on the listing as we’re curious if someone will snatch it up. Hopefully, the muscle sedan will live to see another day on the road.