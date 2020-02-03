A classic muscle car lines up against a much more modern European sports car for a drag race. The results are very interesting.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is far from stock. It packs a massive 9.3-liter (565-cubic-inch) V8 that pumps out a claimed 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts). The gearbox is GM's venerable Turbo 400 automatic, and it runs to a nine-inch rear differential with 3.89-ratio gears.

The Chevy's challenger is a 991.2 generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. It also has some modifications. There's a Champion GIAC 93 ECU upgrade and Tubi Style cat-back exhaust. The powertrain is otherwise stock. According to the video title, the tweaks give it 650 hp (485 kW), rather than 572 hp (427 kW) in stock form.

In the first race, the Chevelle loses, but it's a close run. The Chevy covers the quarter-mile in 10.67 seconds at nearly 127 mph (204 kph). The Porsche is just a bit faster by needing 10.21 seconds for the run, and it's going almost 134 mph (216 kph) across the line.

The cars then line up for a second race. To make things fair, this time they switch sides on the track compared to the first run. We don't want to spoil the results, so watch the video and see if the high-horsepower Chevelle is able to beat the Porsche.

It's fascinating how different these vehicles are, but they are able to put down such similar times on the strip. The Chevy has a complete engine overhaul and more displacement than any stock Chevelle. Meanwhile, the Porsche's main improvement is just an ECU upgrade.