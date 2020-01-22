It's street-legal, too.
We’ve seen more than a few cars blitzing the 2.7-mile stretch of former Space Shuttle runway for top-speed runs, but we’ve never seen anything remotely as fast as this Dodge Viper. In fact, nobody has seen a Viper like this, according to the folks at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. That’s no typo in the headline – this 2006 Viper maxes out at 252 mph and as far as anyone can tell, it’s the fastest speed ever recorded for Dodge’s gone-but-not-forgotten V10 supercar. And yes, it's street-legal.
Obviously, this isn’t a stock Viper. The exact nature of the modifications aren’t revealed, but this snake is said to produce 1,400 horsepower with the help of a couple very audible turbos. The car was there testing out prototype engine parts as well as tires, and with a parachute on the back, we suspect some high velocities were anticipated ahead of time. Whether or not the driver expected to go 252 mph, we don’t know. But it’s safe to say that parachute came in handy at the other end of the runway.
Gallery: 252-MPH Twin-Turbo Dodge Viper
It didn’t take long for the Viper to reach that speed, either. The car launches a bit slow and goes easily through the first couple of gears, but after that it’s like whoa Nellie. The 100 mph - 200 mph sprint takes just 10 seconds, with acceleration finally easing around 240 mph. The pull continues beyond 250 mph, and though we briefly see 253 mph on the readout, the official trap speed is listed at 252.588 mph.
In a press release on the run, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds explains that it uses Garmin and Racelogic monitoring systems for interior time and speed checks. External timing and speed figures are handled by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA), which is a sanctioning body recognized by many groups, including the folks at Guinness World Records. In other words, this run is the real deal.
If there are faster Vipers out there, time to step up. Otherwise, say hello to the fastest Dodge Viper … in the world.
Street Legal Dodge Viper sets New World Record
The Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds (JBPG) runway, located in Merritt Island FL. is not only the widest and flattest runway in the world but also close to the longest. For over 10 years, Johnny Bohmer has been performing Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing for many manufacturers and thousands of vehicles here.
The all concrete runway is 3 miles long with an additional 1000 ft. asphalt runoff on each end. The runway is also 100 yds. wide with an additional 50ft wide traffic lane on each side and has an elevation variance of only ¼ in. from north to south over the 3 miles making this one of the flattest, large surface concrete platforms in the world. You hardly notice the 24 in. crown in the center of the runway due to the immense width of the surface. In todays’ time, the availability of concrete would make this runway impossible to build. The traction is also substantially better here than any street surface; not as good as a drag strip, but much better than the street.
Johnny Bohmer has developed a program to debunk myths and fact check the manufacturer’s claims of vehicles performance. While testing the vehicles, Johnny’s team will data log each vehicle and record the findings. These have been useful to many manufacturers because of the vehicles ability to drive at speed for 2.5 miles while still have a safe, shut down area. Test videos will be posted to the public on the recently started, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel.
The vehicles being tested are timed and speed checked with Garmin and Racelogic interior monitoring systems. External timing and speed are performed by the International Mile Racing Association (IMRA) who is a sanctioning body accepted by numerous auto groups and the Guinness Book of World Records.
Johnny and his team will routinely test ½ mile, 1 mile, 1.5 mile, 2 mile, 2.3 mile, 2.5 mile and 2.7 mile distances. Manufacturers come from all over the world to test many types of vehicles at JBPG including sports cars, race cars, tractor trailers, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, fire safety, law enforcement and the list goes on.
While testing multiple prototype manufacturer parts during a Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing Session on January 18, 2020, a street legal, 2006 Dodge Viper set a new world record for the fastest recorded speed in a Dodge Viper. The weather conditions that day are listed below.
10:00AM EST.
Temp: 72 F / 22.2 C
Dew Point: 54 F / 12.22 C
Wind: 15 MPH (13 KT) Direction: ESE
Vehicle Heading: South to North
Pressure: 30.30 in.
Density Altitude: 642 ft.
Surface Temp: 70 F / 21.11 C
2:00PM EST.
Temp: 77 F / 25 C
Dew Point: 54 F / 12.22 C
Wind: 13 MPH (11 KT) Direction: SSE
Vehicle Heading: South to North
Pressure: 30.21 in.
Density Altitude: 1042 ft.
Surface Temp: 88 F / 31.11 C
The professional driver reached a recorded top speed 252.588 MPH (406.501 KPH) during a 2.7 mile test.
One of the main functions of the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is to safely determine all aspects of a vehicle’s performance capabilities while determining the accuracy of the manufacturer’s claims. Last but not least, please subscribe to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel as we continue to perform more testing with some of your favorite vehicles.
For all testing inquiries, please contact Johnny Bohmer at BohmerGT@gmail.com