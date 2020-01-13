We are continually updating this story with the latest information on the upcoming new Escalade.

The Cadillac Escalade is planned to get a complete overhaul later this year. The redesign should bring new technologies both inside and out, together with more efficient powertrains and a more refined cabin. The 2021 Escalade will debut early next month and here’s everything we know about it so far.

What Is It?

The Escalade is a full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV with three rows of seats and room for your entire family. The model was first launched in 1998 as a direct answer to the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Lexus LX, and, most notably, the Lincoln Navigator. Currently in its fourth generation, the large SUV will usher in a new decade with a completely redesigned model.

What Will It Look like?

The new Escalade will share key styling features with the XT6, including the horizontal headlights that merge into the brand's polygon grille, which will replace the current model’s vertical clusters. Much like the XT6, the Escalade will likely maintain a connection to its old headlamp shape by way of massive vertical LED driving lights in the lower fascia.

The overall shape and size of the new Escalade will remain relatively unchanged and we expect an evolutionary look for the rest of the luxury high-riding model’s exterior styling. Worth noting is that we believe the rear end will maintain the current vehicle’s oversized taillights, albeit with more modern LED styling details.

The cabin will feature a massive 38-inch curved OLED display with over twice the pixel density of an ultra-high-definition 4K television. Cadillac says that’s an industry first, and it should offer quite a visual experience for front-seat passengers in the new Escalade.

What’s Under The Hood?

The new Escalade will be mechanically similar to the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL, with which it will share the GMT1XX platform. Most importantly, the model will gain an independent rear suspension which will replace the current live axle.

There were also rumors of a potent flagship version powered by Cadillac’s Blackwing V8 engine but recent reports denied the information. In fact, it is believed the high-riding vehicle won’t get a unique engine at all and will probably use a GM-sourced pushrod V8 off the shelf, either one of the 5.3-, 6.2-, or 6.6-liter options already available.

Where It Will Be Built?

The current generation of the Escalade is built in Arlington, Texas, and there’s no reason to believe this would change when the new model arrives. An alleged all-electric Escalade could be introduced in 2023 with production taking place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

When We Will See It?

Cadillac has confirmed the 2021 Cadillac will debut during the Oscars week in Los Angeles early next month. More precisely, we should see the full-size luxury SUV on February 4.