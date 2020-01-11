First previewed in 2018 as a track-focused concept, the Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept made an official debut the following year as "the first Super SUV in the world of racing."

Initial reports said that the Urus ST-X will make its first appearance in 2020, but a report from Autoblog reaffirms the schedule. Speaking to the publication, Maurizio Reggiani, the head of Lamborghini's R&D department, said that the pumped-up Urus will appear at the 2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final which will happen from October 31 to November 1 in Misano, Italy. "There will be a demo race where we'll present the format," Reggiani said.

The Urus ST-X doesn't get an engine update, which means that it retains the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from the road-going Urus, delivering 650 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. It does, however, go under the knife to lose a quarter of the regular Urus' weight estimated at 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds) and bring the curb weight down to 1,650 kg (3,637 lbs).

With the ST-X version reconfirmed, the Urus range will expand with a race-bred version that will star in its own one-make race.

Another addition to the Urus lineup would be a hybrid version of the super SUV, according to Autoblog's report. And it's not just a hybrid – it's a plug-in hybrid that will be built upon the Urus current platform. Good thing, the Urus' platform is ready for electrification, with the Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga standing as proof of its flexibility as a hybrid platform.

There goes the problem of the hybrid Urus, however. With the other SUVs under Volkswagen's umbrella getting hybrid versions themselves, the challenge is to differentiate the plug-in hybrid Urus from the rest of its sister brands.

"The most important part will be to define in what way a Lamborghini must use this electric energy, and in what way we can be different from the other users of this platform," Reggiani told Autoblog.