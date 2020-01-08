Ford and Harley-Davidson go a long way back as the first tie-up for a special truck dates back to 2000 with an appearance package tailored to the F-150 SuperCab. The relationship went on to blossom in the years to come, with the latest product being a 2019 F-150 with a revised appearance and a few hardware modifications. The iconic motorcycle marque is breaking the mold for the 2020 model year by teaming up with GMC for a fancy version of the Sierra.

What’s so special about it? Well, Harley-Davidson says there are more than 65 changes compared to a regular Sierra, including an LED light bar in the front bumper. The front grille proudly features a Bar & Shield insert as a nod to the motorcycle marque’s corporate logo and there’s also a functional ram air hood.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Fat Boy, the truck rides on 22-inch milled aluminum wheels we’ve seen already on the aforementioned F-150. A closer look at the side profile reveals fender flares and Harley-Davidson says the Sierra also boasts illuminated and electrically deployable running boards.

At the back, the exhaust system has been modified and now comes with solid aluminum dual tips housed within a redesigned rear bumper. Also at the rear, there’s a custom tonneau cover color-matched with the body and adorned with the Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield badge.

Beyond the cosmetic tweaks, there are some actual hardware upgrades as the truck now features a BDS suspension lift and beefier Fox shocks, along with 35-inch all-terrain tires.

The interior has been subjected to quite a few changes as there’s HD branding just about everywhere you look. There’s also a custom leather upholstery and a badge on the center console denoting this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Sierra.

Much like the aforementioned 2019 F-150, the special-edition GMC truck will come to life courtesy of the Tuscany Motor Co., which has been in the business of producing specialty trucks for more than three decades. Limited to merely 250 examples in Onyx Black, Summit White or Satin Steel Metallic, the upgraded Sierra will start reaching select GMC dealers next month and is going to cost $94,995. It’ll come bundled with a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Sierra will receive its public debut later this month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.