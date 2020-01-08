No hard feelings, Ford. It's just business.
Ford and Harley-Davidson go a long way back as the first tie-up for a special truck dates back to 2000 with an appearance package tailored to the F-150 SuperCab. The relationship went on to blossom in the years to come, with the latest product being a 2019 F-150 with a revised appearance and a few hardware modifications. The iconic motorcycle marque is breaking the mold for the 2020 model year by teaming up with GMC for a fancy version of the Sierra.
What’s so special about it? Well, Harley-Davidson says there are more than 65 changes compared to a regular Sierra, including an LED light bar in the front bumper. The front grille proudly features a Bar & Shield insert as a nod to the motorcycle marque’s corporate logo and there’s also a functional ram air hood.
2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra
Taking inspiration from the iconic Fat Boy, the truck rides on 22-inch milled aluminum wheels we’ve seen already on the aforementioned F-150. A closer look at the side profile reveals fender flares and Harley-Davidson says the Sierra also boasts illuminated and electrically deployable running boards.
At the back, the exhaust system has been modified and now comes with solid aluminum dual tips housed within a redesigned rear bumper. Also at the rear, there’s a custom tonneau cover color-matched with the body and adorned with the Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield badge.
Beyond the cosmetic tweaks, there are some actual hardware upgrades as the truck now features a BDS suspension lift and beefier Fox shocks, along with 35-inch all-terrain tires.
The interior has been subjected to quite a few changes as there’s HD branding just about everywhere you look. There’s also a custom leather upholstery and a badge on the center console denoting this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Sierra.
Much like the aforementioned 2019 F-150, the special-edition GMC truck will come to life courtesy of the Tuscany Motor Co., which has been in the business of producing specialty trucks for more than three decades. Limited to merely 250 examples in Onyx Black, Summit White or Satin Steel Metallic, the upgraded Sierra will start reaching select GMC dealers next month and is going to cost $94,995. It’ll come bundled with a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty.
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Sierra will receive its public debut later this month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
FIRST HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED GMC PICKUP IN HISTORY INTRODUCED
Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor Co. collaborate to forge new GM Truck
Milwaukee – Jan. 10, 2020 – Harley-Davidson Motor Company (NYSE:HOG) and Tuscany Motor Co. will introduce the first Harley-Davidson branded GMC pickup in history at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in Quarter 1 of 2020. Only 250 Harley-Davidson branded GMC® Sierra® trucks will be available through select authorized GMC/Tuscany dealers in North America.
“Fans have long hungered for a limited edition GMC truck that celebrates their passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” said Jeff Burttschell, Vice President, Tuscany Motor Co. “Working closely with Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling and Design at Harley-Davidson, we created a fantastic truck worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. For the first time in history, it will be possible to rumble down the road in a V8 powered Harley-Davidson edition GMC truck.”
The new pickup includes over 65 numerous edition-specific components that make the 2020 model truck distinctly Harley-Davidson. The styling was inspired by the famous Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® model.
“Harley-Davidson and GMC are two of the most recognizable and admired American brands in the world,” said Jon Bekefy, General Manager of Brand Marketing at Harley-Davidson, Inc. “We’re proud of the new Harley-Davidson edition GMC Sierra. It truly reflects Harley-Davidson’s passion for giving committed riders new ways to share their affinity for the brand and for riding.”
The Tuscany team begins with a GMC Sierra truck and then installs many motorcycle-inspired components. These include Harley-Davidson branded 22” milled aluminum wheels styled and inspired by the Harley-Davidson Fatboy model, a custom tuned exhaust with Harley-Davidson exclusive solid billet aluminum tips, distinctive Harley-Davidson bar and shield badging, stainless steel Harley-Davidson gauges, billet pedals, two-tone diamond stitched and perforated custom leather seating surfaces, and official numbered Harley-Davidson center console badge.
Additional proprietary components that add to the aggressive look of the truck include, custom tuned BDS suspension lift with upgraded Fox shocks, 35” all-terrain tires, lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, custom fender flares, functional fender vents, front bumper redesign with integrated LED light bar, custom design Harley-Davidson grille with Bar & Shield insert, replacement functional Harley-Davidson designed ram-air hood, rear bumper redesign with custom exhaust ports, Harley-Davidson tailgate appliqué, color-matched Harley-Davidson inspired tonneau cover with debossed Harley-Davidson bar and shield logo, carpeted bed mat with Harley-Davidson logo, Harley-Davidson floor mats, Harley-Davidson door entry sills, custom accent color door, dash and steering wheel trim.
Under the arrangement, Tuscany will provide the GMC Sierra and manufacture the interior and exterior components under Harley-Davidson’s direction. The 2020 Harley-Davidson GMC will be available for delivery to the retail public at select authorized GMC dealers beginning February 2020. GMC dealers and the retail public can also reserve their vehicle by visiting HarleyTruck.com/GMC or calling (817.769.4720).
Standard Exterior Features
- 22″ HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED FATBOY® STYLE MILLED ALUMINUM WHEELS
- 35″/12.5/22 ALL TERRAIN TIRES
- BDS SUSPENSION DESIGNED FOR THE HARLEY-DAVIDSON TRUCK W/ EXCLUSIVELY TUNED “FOX” PERFORMANCE SHOCKS AND LATERAL STABILITY BARS
- SPEEDOMETER RECALIBRATED
- FRONT END ALIGNMENT
- TIRE SENSORS RECALIBRATED
- EXCLUSIVE POWER RUNNING BOARDS W/ ROCK GUARD TRIM AND ENTRY LIGHTS
- COLOR MATCHED HARLEY-DAVIDSON DESIGNED FENDER FLARES
- CUSTOM DESIGNED FRONT FENDER VENTS W/ BAR & SHIELD LOGO
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” DOOR BADGING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON FRONT BUMPER REDESIGN W/ ACCENT COLOR SKID PLATE AND INTEGRATED LED LIGHT BAR (LED LIGHTS FOR OFF ROAD USE ONLY)
- FULL REPLACEMENT GRILLE ASSEMBLY W/ BAR & SHIELD MESH AND “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BADGING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON ORANGE TOW HOOKS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON DESIGNED INDUCTION STYLE HOOD
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” WINDSHIELD HEADER
- COLOR MATCHED REAR BUMPER REDESIGN
- PERFORMANCE TUNED EXHAUST W/ DUEL BILLET TIPS & ORANGE ACCENTS
- “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BRANDED TAILGATE CLADDING
- TONNEAU COVER W/ DEBOSSED BAR & SHIELD LOGO AND CARPET LINER
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED BED RUG (FLOOR MAT ONLY)
- 3 YEAR / 36,000 MILE WARRANTY
Standard Interior Features
- CUSTOM LEATHER SEATING W/ ORANGE DIAMOND PATTERN EMBROIDERY W/ “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” BADGING
- PIANO BLACK ACCENTED DOOR PANELS, CONSOLE, & DASH TRIM
- REDESIGNED CENTER CONSOLE W/ HARLEY-DAVIDSON EMBLEM AND OFFICIAL NUMBERED HARLEY-DAVIDSON CONSOLE BADGE
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BAR & SHIELD LOGO CARPET FLOOR MATS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BRANDED DOOR SILL INSERTS
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON STAINLESS STEEL GAUGES W/ BACK-LIGHTING
- HARLEY-DAVIDSON BILLET PEDALS W/ BAR AND SHIELD LOGO
- DEEP TINTED WINDOWS (50 STATE).