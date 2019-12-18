It's amazing what a talented builder can do with Lego. For a fantastic example, take a look at Firas Abu-Jaber's modern Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that uses the components from the recent 1967 Ford Mustang kit to create a modern pony car out of the old one. Brothers Brick first reported on the creation, and Motor1.com reached out to Abu-Jaber for permission to use his photos.

Abu-Jaber's creation features a hood, trunk, and doors that open. The steering wheel moves, although doesn't actually turn the wheels. There's also a simplified version of the GT500's supercharged V8 in the Lego engine bay.

In some of the photos above, the car wears a set of black wheels with five sets of double spokes. In a couple of pictures, the vehicle has the Torq-Thrust-style wheels that come with the original '67 Mustang kit.

"You can still use the original wheels and have a 100% alternative model, but I preferred to change them to the black wheels for a more aggressive look," told Motor1.com.

If you own the '67 Mustang kit and feel like transforming it into a modern GT500, Abu-Jaber sells the instructions to perform the conversion on his site Bricks Garage, and you can see an example of what they look like in the gallery above.

The contents include a PDF file, a BSX for the BrinkLink building site, and a CSV to use on Rebrickable. The price for this is usually $20, but Abu-Jaber sells it for $15 as of this writing.