LIMITED EDITION CONTINENTAL GT CELEBRATES BENTLEY'S PIKES PEAK RECORD

Limited Edition Continental GT restricted to just 15 examples

Celebrates Bentley’s record-breaking run up world-renowned course

W12-powered Continental GT beat coveted International Hill Climb record by just over eight seconds in June

Limited Edition model features exclusive Radium by Mulliner paintwork and carbon fibre body kit

Optional ‘100’ grille honours record achievement during Bentley’s centenary year

Alcantara interior complemented by distinctive Radium contrast stitching and accents, carbon fibre fascias and waistrails

(Crewe, 3 December 2019) Bentley has announced details of a striking Continental GT Limited Edition that celebrates a record-breaking automotive achievement from earlier in the British marque’s centenary year. The run of special coupes is restricted to just 15 examples and honours Bentley’s accomplishment at the demanding International Hill Climb event in the USA in June.

The world’s finest Grand Tourer shaved an impressive 8.4 seconds off the existing record for the 12.42-mile course in Colorado, making it the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak. Driven by three-time champion, former ‘King of the Mountain’ Rhys Millen, the W12-powered Continental GT climbed almost 5,000 ft through 156 bends in just ten minutes, 18.4 seconds.

Chris Craft, Member of the Board for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at Bentley Motors, said:

“The new Limited Edition Continental GT is distinguished by a number of carefully curated features to honour that outstanding record run. It reflects Bentley’s spirit of endeavour, one that has been a constant throughout the last 100 years and remains at the beating heart of the company.”

The celebratory model is available to order from December 2019.

A Striking Limited Edition

The new Limited Edition is distinguished by a carbon fibre body kit and eye-catching Radium by Mulliner paintwork, mirroring the colour scheme used on the record-breaking car. Gloss black detailing has also been added to the front lower bumper inserts, roof panel, wing mirrors and rear surfaces.

Acid Green brake disc callipers, Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres in Radium Finish and a Pikes Peak decal to the front bumper hint at the Limited Edition’s record-breaking lineage, while 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels in Gloss Black are standard. An optional ‘100’ grille is a reminder that the Continental GT’s impressive hill climb achievement took place in Bentley’s centenary year.

Inside the cabin, Alcantara with contrasting Radium thread stitching adorns much of the soft trim areas, matched with Beluga secondary hide. The steering wheel features a honeycomb stitching design and a centre stripe both in Radium, as per the Pikes Peak GT race car. Carbon fibre fascias and wasitrails are complemented by a Piano Black centre console, all adding to the sporting theme. The passenger-side fascia features a graphic showing a section of the Pikes Peak track, with five different graphics being used across the 15-car run, along with the record-setting time of 10:18.488.

Pikes Peak embroidery to the seat headrests in Radium stitching, Pikes Peak treadplates and exclusive B&O speaker covers in Black Anodised and Radium finish further enhance the interior appeal. The Continental GT’s luxurious cabin includes the ground-breaking Bentley Rotating Display, deep pile overmats and Front Seat Comfort Specification.

Like the Continental GT that broke the Pikes Peak record earlier this year, this new model features the world’s most advanced 12-cylinder petrol engine in the twin-turbocharged Bentley W12. This mighty engine develops 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, effortlessly accelerating the Continental GT from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds), with a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph).

