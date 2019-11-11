Mercedes’ lineup has greatly expanded in recent years across all segments of the market, but the S-Class will forever remain the undisputed flagship. The spectacularly shaped EQS will complement Daimler’s luxobarge to signal the wave of the future in regards to electrification and the two will peacefully coexist in the three-pointed star’s vast lineup. The EQS will undoubtedly be more visually interesting as spy shots have suggested, but today we’re here to talk about the traditional S-Class.

Maintaining the classic shape of a sedan, the W223 has been filmed by Carspotter Jeroen going hard around the Nürburgring where the test driver was pushing the next S-Class to its limits through the numerous corners of the challenging track. Hiding underneath the unusually thick camouflage on the doors are likely the pop-out handles we’ve already seen on the Maybach version, which will be more than just for show as the smoother side profile will boost the car’s aerodynamic efficiency to cut fuel consumption and emissions.

The styling remains somewhat of a mystery due to the extensive disguise, but the headlights follow Mercedes’ latest design language seen on the CLS. At the back, the visibly wider taillights extend on the tailgate to give the S-Class more road presence, as if it needed it. Seeing Mercedes’ crown jewel going all out at the Green Hell makes us think about future sporty derivatives of the big sedan, but a reality check abruptly ends our dreams of an S65 since the V12 is being phased out. In other words, the AMG S-Class offerings will top out with the S63.

The adjacent footage is irrelevant when it comes to the S-Class’ interior, but previous spy shots have revealed there will be some huge changes as far as the dashboard layout. Speaking of all things huge, the touchscreen display will be significantly larger and will adopt a portrait-oriented layout as previewed by the aforementioned EQS in concept form.

2021 Mercedes S-Class prototype 2019 Mercedes Vision EQS concept

Mercedes hasn’t said a word about the technical specifications of its refreshed range topper, but has promised to shed some details regarding the new S in the months to come. The full reveal is scheduled to take place at some point in 2020 when the fullsize luxury sedan will enter production at Daimler’s new Factory 56 assembly plant located in Sindelfingen, Germany reserved to the bigger and more expensive models.