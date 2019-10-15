New spy shots provide a fantastic look at the next-gen Nissan Rogue. The new crossover features brawny styling on the outside. The interior gets a high-tech overhaul with a digital instrument display, a big infotainment screen, and another monitor for the HVAC system.

The exterior of the next-gen Nissan Rogue wears a more chiseled shape that makes the vehicle look tougher than the current model. The V-shaped grille is still in place, but it appears to fit more cleanly into the front end. The headlights are fairly low on the crossover's face, but the images also show the orange reflectors that are higher in the corners. This suggests a split layout for the lamps that might be a similar style to the Nissan Juke.

The back wears a lot of camouflage that conceals the styling details. The taillights sit fairly high at the back but look rather small. These lamps might only be placeholders at this point in development.

The interior has a major upgrade over the current Rogue. The photos show that the digital instrument cluster includes a tachometer, speedometer, and navigation instructions. It appears that there are controls for the infotainment system on the steering wheel.

The infotainment display has a large screen, and there a strip of shortcut keys underneath the screen. The buttons include forward, back, audio, menu, map, and camera selections.

Lower on the center stack, there are the heating and air conditioning controls. Physical buttons and knobs let occupants make the selections, but the temperature and fan info is on a digital display.

On the center console, there's a monostable gearshift – the type that doesn't change physical positions when switching gears. The button for an electronic parking brake is right behind it. The dial shows pictograms, which indicates this is the driving mode selector.

There are no powertrain details for the new Rogue, yet.

The debut date for the new Rogue is also a mystery. The current expectation is for the crossover to debut sometime in 2020.