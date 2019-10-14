Hide press release Show press release

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON LIMITED-EDITION STI S209

First-ever STI-crafted S-line performance vehicle sold in the United States

Limited production run of 209 vehicles

341-horsepower 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine

Exclusive 19 x 9-inch forged BBS wheels with bespoke Dunlop SP Sport Maxx® GT 600A tires

Brembo brakes with new high-friction pads

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the limited-edition STI S209, the first-ever S-line STI produced exclusively for the U.S. market. Sales are limited to 209 vehicles and will arrive at retailers later this year.

As an S-line product, the 2019 STI S209 encompasses upgrades in power, handling, aerodynamics and driver engagement, and is priced at $63,995, plus $885 Destination and Delivery charge.

Designed with a focus on high-performance driving, the S209 draws inspiration and tech transfer from STI’s most formidable track machine: the WRX STI Nürburgring Challenge racecar, which won the SP3T class at the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The S209, like the Nürburgring Challenge racecar, wears an expanded wide-body exterior treatment, which extends the vehicle’s overall width to 72.4 inches, or 1.7 inches wider than a standard WRX STI. The bulging fenders accommodate wider front/rear tracks (+ 0.6 in front/rear) and 265/35 Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx® GT 600A summer-only tires wrapped around lightweight 19 x 9-inch forged BBS® alloy wheels. Vents on the front fenders provide additional engine cooling, while vents on the rear fenders rectify air turbulence to reduce drag and increase downforce. The limited-edition performance car comes equipped with Brembo® brakes with 6-piston monoblock front calipers and 2-piston monoblock rear calipers that feature cross-drilled steel rotors and upgraded high-friction pads.

Underneath the S209’s broader body are specially developed Bilstein® dampers, stiffened coil springs, a 20mm rear stabilizer bar and pillow-type bushings for the front/rear lateral links. The S209 incorporates reinforcements to the front crossmember and rear subframes and a flexible front-strut tower bar and flexible front/rear draw stiffeners. Other Nürburgring racecar tech that trickles down to the S209: front, rear and side under spoilers; front bumper canards; and carbon-fiber roof panel and rear wing.

A reworked version of the legendary EJ25 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine propels the S209. Featuring an STI turbocharger manufactured by HKS®, the EJ25 serves up 341 horsepower at 6,400 rpm, thanks in part to a larger turbine and compressor (up 6 and 8 percent, respectively, compared to WRX STI) as well as maximum boost pressure that has been increased to 18.9 psi (16.2 psi for WRX STI). The enhanced BOXER engine also receives a notable bump in midrange torque – 330 lb.-ft. at 3,600 rpm – delivering higher corner exit speeds when driving on track.

For ultimate driver engagement, the S209 comes exclusively with a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission that routes power to a full-time Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with front/rear limited-slip differentials, a Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD), Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. A recalibrated SI-Drive system offers three modes: Intelligent (I) for improved fuel economy and smoother power control; Sport (S) for optimized power balance between response and control; and Sport Sharp (S#) for achieving the best acceleration times. STI engineers recommend Sport over Sport Sharp for circuit driving, as the less aggressive throttle map allows for greater driver control.

To feed more air to the EJ25, the S209 uses a high-flow intake system featuring a new intake duct, induction box with conical air filter and silicone turbo inlet duct. As a nod to the 2004-07 WRX STI, the S209 is fitted with an intercooler water spray system that lowers intercooler temperature via manually operated steering-wheel paddles. More air demands more fuel, so the S209 receives a new high-flow fuel pump, larger fuel injectors and an STI-tuned engine control module. High-performance mufflers deliver 17-percent less airflow resistance while larger hand-polished stainless-steel exhaust tips – 101mm in diameter – deliver aggressive appearance and acoustics.

The S209 receives multiple tweaks to elevate it from other STI sedans. An STI badge replaces the traditional Subaru star cluster on the center of the D-shape steering wheel, which is wrapped in Ultrasuede® with silver stitching, a treatment that carries over to the lid of the center console storage box. An S209 serial number badge resides on the center console and in the engine compartment. Inside, an S209 badge adorns the passenger-side dash and the S209 logo is embossed on the headrests as well as STI logo embroidered on the seat backs of the Recaro® front bucket seats, which feature new silver-hued inserts. Outside, special S209 badges are affixed to the front grille and fenders as well as the rear decklid.

Only 209 of the STI S209 will be built, earmarked exclusively for the U.S. Available exterior color/BBS wheel combinations will be WR Blue Pearl/matte gray wheels and Crystal White Pearl/matte gold wheels.