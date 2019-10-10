It's valid for first-ownership and any subsequent owners down the road.
One of the biggest concerns regarding hybrid vehicles – especially as they age and move into the used-car market – is the cost of replacing the battery pack. Barring unexpected failure, the packs will eventually diminish to a point where they need replacing, and that usually comes with an exceedingly steep price tag of several thousand dollars. Today, Toyota seeks to alleviate at least some of that concern for buyers of its hybrid vehicles with a new extended battery warranty.
Starting with 2020-model-year vehicles, Toyota will cover batteries in its entire hybrid lineup for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s up from the previous 8 year / 100,000-mile warranty, and it’s also good for folks who buy a used Toyota hybrid on the secondhand market.
“Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago, but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle,” said Heather Updegraff, general manager of Toyota vehicle marketing and communications. “Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first.”
Gallery: 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid (USA)
In normal driving conditions, Toyota’s updated warranty covers the generally accepted lifespan of modern hybrid batteries, which is around 10 years and 150,000 to 200,000 miles on average. As such, it would appear Toyota is keen on capturing more used-car shoppers in the years ahead. That’s a smart move, since the automaker currently offers no less than seven hybrid vehicles in its lineup, ranging from the Prius and the new Corolla Hybrid all the way up to the Avalon Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid SUV.
The new 10-year warranty does have some limitations, however. It’s only valid for the battery pack, whereas related components such as the battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter remain covered by the 8-year / 100,000-mile warranty.
Toyota Extends Battery Warranty for Model Year 2020
Hybrid, Plug-in, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
PLANO, Texas (October 10, 2019) – With 20 years’ experience and more than three
million alternative fuel vehicles sold in the U.S., Toyota is putting more power
behind its hybrid battery and component warranty.
Today, Toyota announced it will extend its hybrid battery warranty from 8 years /
100,000 miles to 10 years from date of first use/150,000 miles, whichever comes
first. This extension is valid for all new model year 2020 Toyota hybrid, plug-in
hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles. All other HV components will retain
coverage under the Hybrid System Warranty at 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever
comes first.
The new 2020 Toyota hybrid battery warranty is the longest offered warranty in the
industry that covers first ownership and all subsequent owners – making it even
easier for Toyota to deliver the fuel efficiency, amazing range, dynamic
performance, and positive environmental benefits that this innovative technology
delivers.
“Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago,
but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle,” said Heather
Updegraff, General Manager, Toyota Vehicle Marketing & Communications. “Our
goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid
battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers
first.”
Toyota is committed to more efficient powertrains and today, Toyota’s 2020 lineup
includes seven hybrid models and one fuel cell model:
• Fourth-generation Prius with available AWD-e boasts a combined EPA estimated
50 MPG
• The Prius Prime, Toyota’s plug-in Hybrid now also has seating for 5 and a
range of 640 miles on a full charge and a full tank of gas.
• First-ever Corolla Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG
• Third-generation Camry Hybrid with an EPA-estimated 52 combined MPG
#Toyota
• Second-generation RAV4 Hybrid with an estimated 40 combined MPG
• Avalon Hybrid premium sedan with an EPA-estimated 44 combined MPG
• New 2020 Highlander Hybrid with an estimated 33 combined MPG
• And the current generation Toyota Mirai with an EPA-estimated 67 combined MPGe and 312-mile EPA-estimated driving range
Toyota encourages customers to consult their Toyota Warranty and Maintenance Guide for more information on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty that accompanies each vehicle.
The Toyota Hybrid System Warranty coverage is 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, for the following components:
• Hybrid Battery Control Module (battery voltage sensor)
• Hybrid Control Module (power management control module)
• Inverter with Converter
• The new Hybrid Battery Warranty is 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.