If you own a 2018 or newer BMW model there is a chance that a recall for the backup camera could affect you. It covers 257,481 vehicles. The table below shows all of the models that this campaign covers, including the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Phantom, and Toyota Supra.

MODEL YEAR 330I 2019-2020 530E 2018-2020 530I 2018-2020 540D 2018 540I 2018-2020 640I 2018-2019 740LE 2019-2020 740LI 2019-2020 745LE 2019-2020 750LI 2019-2020 840I 2019-2020 M340I 2019-2020 M5 2018-2020 M550I 2018-2020 M850I 2019-2020 X3 2018-2020 X4 2019-2020 X5 2019-2020 X6 2019-2020 X7 2019-2020 Z4 2019-2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019 Rolls-Royce Phantom 2018-2019 Toyota Supra 2020

The reason for the recall is that it's possible to adjust the backup camera's brightness and contrast so that "the rear-view image is no longer visible," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Even after shutting off the vehicle, these settings remain the next time that a person puts the vehicle in reverse. This is out of compliance with the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

This is Not The First Recall For The New Supra: 2020 Toyota Supra Already Has Safety Recall . . . From BMW

The repair is simply a software upgrade to fix the issue. The change reduces the range of brightness and contrast adjustments.

NHTSA's Office of Vehicle Safety Compliance first became aware of this potential problem on a 2019 BMW X4 and contacted BMW on May 15, 2019. The two sides had multiple discussions, and NHTSA eventually decided that the camera software was out of compliance with federal rules.

This is the second recall covering the new Supra. The first was due to an improper weld for the seatbelt guide loop mount but only affected seven vehicles.

The Cullinan also experienced another weird recall earlier this year. NHTSA determined that the SUV's brake lights were too dim, according to federal rules.