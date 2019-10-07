Hide press release Show press release

Fuel Economy Announced for New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

· New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 4x2 scores 32 miles per gallon (mpg) highway and 29 mpg highway for 4x4 models

· New Ram EcoDiesel’s range exceeds 1,000 miles per fill-up, the highest among all pickup trucks

· New Ram 1500 EcoDiesel produces the highest half-ton diesel torque at 480 lb.-ft. and highest half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds

· Ram focused on establishing powertrain technology leadership in the truck segment

· Ram 1500 Rebel now available with EcoDiesel option for the first time

· Class-exclusive air suspension enhances fuel economy, improves ride control, off-road capability, ease of entry and exit, cargo-loading effort, and features automatic load leveling

· 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pricing starts at $36,890, plus $1,695 destination

October 7, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. – Ram Truck today announced EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2020 Ram 1500 powered by the new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine.

Ram’s half-ton EcoDiesel will be rated at 32 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, 22 mpg city for 4x2 models; 29 mpg highway, 21 mpg city for 4x4 models.

Ram 1500’s unsurpassed 29 mpg highway fuel economy rating for 4x4 models is significant in that 4x4 models represent more than 80 percent of the U.S. fullsize truck mix.

The Ram 1500’s all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds.

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram’s driving range exceeds 1,000 miles.

“The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel offers the best torque and towing among all half-ton diesel trucks,”

said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “Now with a 10-year track record, the Ram brand has emerged as a truck powertrain technology leader. The all-new EcoDiesel engine and Ram 1500 eTorque mild-hybrid powertrains deliver outstanding fuel efficiency alternatives for our Ram 1500 customers.”

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available across all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

2020 Ram 1500 EPA Numbers City Combined Highway 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel 4x2 22 26 32 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel 4x4 21 24 29 3.6-liter V-6 eTorque 4x2 20 22 25 3.6-liter V-6 eTorque 4x4 19 22 24 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 4x2 15 17 22 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 4x4 15 17 21 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque 4x2 17 19 23 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque 4x4 17 19 22





The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $­­­­­­36,890 for the Tradesman Quad Cab 2WD, plus $1,695 destination. The EcoDiesel is a $4,995 option, or $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque ($3,300 on Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel and Laramie base models).

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab is also offered with the second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Pricing for the Ram 1500 Classic EcoDiesel (Crew Cab 4x2) starts at $39,140, plus destination.

All-new EcoDiesel engine



The third generation of the turbocharged EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners.

In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 percent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6, that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.

Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel’s improved dynamic and fuel economy performance.

· A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry is more efficient and provides improved response as engine rpms rise and fall

· Redesigned intake ports to improve engine performance and fuel economy

· Introduction of a dual, high-pressure and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation system, a first for a diesel engine in North America. The EcoDiesel’s existing high-pressure EGR, with cooling exhaust gases drawn from the exhaust manifold, is augmented with a low-pressure EGR system that draws exhaust gases after they exit the diesel particulate filter. The addition of cooler, low-pressure exhaust gas makes a significant contribution to improved fuel economy and lower oxides of nitrogen (NOx)

· The compression ratio is changed to 16.0:1, from 16.5:1, which helps reduce exhaust emissions, particularly NOx

· Redesigned high-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles

· Combustion chamber geometry optimized to improve fuel economy

· Redesigned aluminum-alloy pistons improve fuel economy. The redesigned pistons use thinner piston rings and coating on the side skits to reduce friction

· The piston pin is offset 0.3 degrees from the centerline to reduce “piston slap” against the cylinder wall, minimizing NVH

· The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a sandwiched polymer/metal material to reduce NVH

· The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system is 50 percent larger and incorporates a new-generation diesel oxidation catalyst with the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system to reduce NOx

· New-generation brake system vacuum pump with low-friction blades contributes to improved fuel economy

The upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6’s attributes and performance that made it a winner of Wards 10 Best Engines award for three consecutive years.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.

The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.

Ram 1500



The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.



Unsurpassed powertrain warranty – five years/100,000 miles



The 2020 Ram 1500 is backed with a five-year /100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. The powertrain-limited warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a covered powertrain component – engine, transmission and drive system.



The standard three-year / 36,000-mile Basic Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for the Ram 1500, from the body to the electrical system.



Manufacturing



The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.