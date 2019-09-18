New spy shots provide the best look yet at the upcoming Ford Baby Bronco, including some looks at the uncamouflaged body shell of a sliced up test mule. The concealment continues to be the Blue Oval's unique wrap that incorporates simple pictograms of various outdoor activities into the design's black circles.

Gallery: Ford Baby Bronco Spy Shots

21 Photos

Baby Bronco obviously isn't this vehicle's real name, but it's all we know to call it at the moment. Rumors suggest the production version could wear the Bronco Sport or Bronco Adventurer monikers.

The vehicle shares its platform with the new Ford Escape, but the styling is completely different. Rather than soft lines, the Baby Bronco gets a boxy aesthetic. Looking closely, there appear to be panels on this test mule that exaggerate the angular shape.

However, the photos of the undisguised body (above and in the gallery) reveal that the boxy styling are major parts of the vehicle's design. The angled C-pillar and small side window that it creates could give the Baby Bronco an eye-catching look in profile by contrasting with the model's otherwise upright appearance.

By riding on the Escape's platform, look for the Baby Bronco to share some of its powertrain options, which include a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts), 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 hp (186 kW), hybrid-assisted 2.5-liter four-cylinder offering 198 hp (148 kW), and a 209-hp (156-kW) plug-in hybrid arriving later. Given the Baby Bronco's rugged appearance, look for Ford to offer it with some parts so the vehicle can perform better off-road, too.

The Baby Bronco reportedly debuts in 2020, although rumors differ about whether the premiere is in the early part of the year or later.

Ford allegedly plans to make Bronco practically sub-brand of rugged-looking models. In addition to the tinier version in these photos and the larger one, the company would reportedly put its forthcoming compact pickup under this umbrella. Look for the little truck to arrive in the United States for the 2022 model year.