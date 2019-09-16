Mazda will reportedly show off an electric vehicle at next month’s Tokyo Motor Show, according to Automotive News. The outlet received word of the forthcoming vehicle from Mazda spokesperson Yoshikazu Nagai.

The vehicle is currently in a prototype stage, and its underpinnings are covered by a modified Mazda CX-30 body wearing “Mazda e-TPV” badging across the bodywork. Nevertheless, Automotive News reports the vehicle debuting in Tokyo is a “brand new model.” Whether Mazda takes the wraps off the completed product or a concept of the vehicle remains to be seen.

The EV will reportedly rely on a 141-horsepower electric motor for motivation. A relatively small 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack will supply power to the motor. To combat the battery pack's limited range, Mazda will also offer the electric vehicle with a range extender option to quell the needs of North American buyers, per Automotive News.

Motor1.com reached out to a Mazda spokesperson for comment, but have yet to hear back, however, we will update this space when we receive an update. Regardless, the potential of an internally built Mazda electric vehicle marks a change of pace for the Japanese automaker, which currently sells no electric or gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles in the U.S.

Based off of the accompanying image in the Automotive News article, as well as what we can make out of the prototype's underbody work, we’d wager the Mazda electric vehicle will take the form of a small crossover SUV like the Kia Niro.