Skoda hasn’t said anything about giving the Scala the full-on Laurin & Klement luxury treatment – and we highly doubt it will – so this new Monte Carlo trim will serve as the version equipped with all the bells and whistles. Debuting later this month at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the five-door compact hatchback follows in the footsteps of the Fabia Monte Carlo and Rapid Monte Carlo by featuring an assortment of visual revisions.

On the outside, you can tell it’s a fancy Scala by the black styling accents noticeable on the full-LED headlights and on parts of the redesigned front apron. It’s a similar story at the back where the “SKODA” lettering is finished in black, while the 17-inch or optional 18-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this version. Rounding off the changes are the side mirrors caps, which as you might have guessed, are entirely black.

Being the flagship trim, the Scala Monte Carlo comes loaded with standard features. Goodies include everything from a panoramic sunroof to full-LED taillights, while the black roof spoiler, tinted side windows, and the extended glass on the tailgate also denote it’s the most expensive version of the hatchback available.

Exclusive to the Czech Volkswagen Golf in Monte Carlo guise are the height-adjustable sports seats with built-in headrests and model-reserved upholstery. Skoda went to the trouble of creating new decorative trims and graphics for the instrument cluster, as well as combining red accents with a black headliner. Other goodies added to the crown jewel of the range include Scala-branded door sills, special floor mats, a chrome treatment for the air vents, and LED ambient lighting in red for the center console, door pockets and handles, and also for the footwells.

Following its premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Skoda Scala Monte Carlo will go on sale in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The name of Skoda’s upscale trim level stems from to the Principality of Monaco and the famous Monte Carlo Rally first held way back in 1911, making it the longest-running WRC event. It’s where the VW Group brand has enjoyed (some) success over the decades, with the Popular Sport finishing second in its category in 1936 while the 130 RS took first and second in its class in 1977. The more recent Fabia supermini in rally car spec has also been “extremely successful” at the event, according to Skoda.