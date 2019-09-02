This is what modern travel could be like in 2025.
Hymer, the German motorhome and caravan manufacturer, is mostly known for its practical camper models with smart use of space and clever integration of different features. With its latest project, the Bad Waldsee-based company takes a slightly different and more emotional approach.
Debuting at this year’s Caravan Salon in Duesseldorf, the Hymer VisionVenture concept tries to see into the future of van life, more precisely – into the year 2025. Based on the latest Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the study sleeps two and offers futuristic design, a rear tailgate deck, an inflatable pop-top, and a transforming wet/dry bathroom. To further optimize the proportions of the Sprinter chassis, the company redesigns the A-pillars, hood, and windshield of the vehicle.
Gallery: Hymer VisionVenture Concept
Hymer partners with BASF for this concept with the latter providing more than 20 innovative materials used in the camper van. Some of these materials help reduce the surface temperature of the vehicle by 68 degrees F and that of the interior by up to 39 degrees F, while also allow “a more individual look, offering an alternative to the classic white.” Some of the exterior panels of the camper, like the wheel arches, are 3D printed for an “extremely robust, rubber-like quality.”
Despite its size, the camper accommodates just two grown-ups in a two-story roaming apartment layout with an inflatable pop-top roof, which features nearly 2.8 inches thick walls for better insulation. The upper zone is reached through stairs and upstairs there’s a section that opens up and forms a small balcony. Below that is the main living area.
“Innovation has always been part of Hymer’s DNA, and the concept car VisionVenture is our take on modern van life,” Christian Bauer, CEO of Hymer, comments. “A major source of inspiration for this project was the camper community, who has given us new impetus with their creative ideas and DIY conversions.”
The company’s president also says future production camper and motorhome models will use some of the solutions seen in this concept, but the concept itself won’t go into production.
Van life exclusive: Hymer presents the concept car VisionVenture
3D-printing, infrared-reflective paint, roof and rear patio with BBQ and pneumatic pop-top roof: developed in collaboration with BASF, the Mercedes-Benz-based concept vehicle VisionVenture breaks new ground in terms of design, self-sufficiency and lightweight construction. The concept car offers a foretaste of what modern travel could be like in 2025. It combines the pioneering spirit and innovation of Hymer with more than 20 innovative materials from BASF in order to offer a forward-looking response to current and future industry trends.
First tandem axle on SLC chassis: the Hymermobil B-Class MasterLine 880
This year has already seen Hymer GmbH & Co. KG set new standards in the premium segment with layouts 780 and 790 of the Hymermobil B-Class MasterLine, an integrated vehicle combining state-of-the-art body shell design and high-quality equipment with unique design highlights. With the B-ML 880, the company has come up with a unique new layout: measuring an impressive 8.89 metres long by 2.35 metres wide, it is the first tandem-axle vehicle on an SLC chassis from the house of Hymer. The size of the vehicle gives it a whole new feeling of space without compromising on driving comfort, which is guaranteed by the stabilising action of the tandem axle.
Full equipment package on a new chassis: the edition model Exsis 580 “Pure”
With the Exsis 580 “Pure”, Hymer customers can look forward to a new edition model of this popular range. Built on a Citroën chassis, the special edition offers a comprehensive equipment package that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of driving and living comfort. The model is available now at an attractive price in an integrated or semi-integrated version, and features a modern, linear interior design with a generous feeling of space.
Special model featuring bicolour design: Hymer presents the Free 600 “Campus”
For Caravan Salon 2019, Hymer GmbH & Co. KG is adding a special model to its popular Free camper van model range. The Hymer Free 600 “Campus” on a Fiat chassis boasts a sporty bicolour paint finish and features numerous other equipment highlights. Thanks to its handy, black pop-top roof, the “Campus” can accommodate up to four people.