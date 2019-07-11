A train hauling a variety of new vehicles derailed in Lincoln County, Nevada, on the morning of July 10 and spilled new Jeep Gladiators, Wranglers, Chevrolet Silverado HDs, and GMC Sierra HDs across the desert landscape. The crash affected around 33 train cars, and some of them fell down a rock embankment onto a nearby county road, according to KSNV News from Las Vegas. There were no injuries, and Union Pacific has started an investigation into the cause of the incident. Officials expected the cleanup to be complete on July 12.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department released photos of the derailment (above) that put the scope of the damage into perspective. The ends of several of the train cars came upon, allowing the vehicles inside to roll out.

The level of destruction varies considerably among the various vehicles. For example, there's a white Jeep Wrangler Unlimited that looks ready to drive away. At the other end of the spectrum, a Gladiator fell out of the train car and ended up on its roof. Another Jeep had its hood bent up to the windshield, and a Silverado HD rolled on top of a Sierra HD, resulting in a very precarious position for the two trucks.

These vehicles will now likely end up in scrap yards. Even if the damage isn't immediately obvious on some of them, the automakers aren't going to want to take the risk of delivering them to dealers because of the potential legal liability if anyone is harmed by a crash in one of these machines.