Acura Announces Pricing For Handbuilt TLX PMC Edition

Acura has released the official pricing on the limited run 2020 TLX PMC Edition just three months after its announcement at the 2019 New Your Auto Show. Only 360 units have been produced and each one will set you back a cool $50,945 (including $1,995 destination and handling). The 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition sits at the very top of the TLX range, and is produced at the brand's Ohio-based Performance Manufacturing Center.

17 Photos

That same performance center is around 200,000 square feet in size and houses teams of handpicked Acura technicians from around the world. More importantly, this is the same facility that produces every Acura NSX sold around the world. Acura says that you can expect the same high levels of finish, expertise, and craftsmanship for their supercar, in the TLX PMC.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. Exclusive touches to this trim include Valencia Red Pearl paint, black roof and door handles, gloss black 19-inch wheels, body-colored side mirrors, and dark chrome exhaust finishers. Jewel-eye LED headlights and fog lights are also standard.

On the inside, the TLX PMC Edition gets black Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts, black piping and red stitching on said seats, door panels, and armrest. You also get the A-Spec steering wheel with perforated black leather, red stitching, and metal paddle shifters. Each car is individually numbered and is signified by a special serial plaque on the lower console. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are integrated, and a premium sound system with 10 speakers takes care of audio. You also get wireless phone charging and a surround view camera system as standard.

All 360 units will be be delivered to dealerships across the U.S. starting this week.

Source: Acura






