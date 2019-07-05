While Toyota today is all about corporate partnerships – we’re looking at you BMW and Subaru – the company has yet to extend a hand to Ferrari. The two couldn’t be more different, and yet, they make quite the exciting pairing. At the 2016 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, professional drifter Ryan Tuerck and Shawn Hudspeth from Huddy Motorsports slipped the snarling V8 from a Ferrari 458 Italia into a drift-prepped Toyota 86. The results were drifty, and those skills were on full display at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The last time we saw the Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT4586 was in 2017, nearly a year after the car’s debut at SEMA when Tuerck wrecked it during a video shoot. Tuerck escaped unharmed, and the team had the vehicle back on the road after replacing some suspension bits. Now, the Toyota GT4586 is back to full strength, and the short clip from Goodwood shows the insanity of the build. The hoodless Toyota with the Ferrari engine sticking up over the fenders looks insane, especially with the windshield cut to accommodate the large engine.

The drift machine has no problem turning rubber into smoke, nor any difficulty spitting dirt at the ground when it performs a 360-degree spin. When the track narrows, you can see the GT4586 barely miss hitting the hay bails that line the road, a testament to Tuerck’s skill. And it sounds good, too, creating a paradox in your cerebral cortex as your mind tries to reconcile the sound of a Ferrari bellowing from the body of a Toyota.

The Toyota GT4586 is a reminder that no idea is too out there. Ten years ago, Toyota partnering with BMW to build a sports car would have gotten you sent straight to the hospital with padded walls and a multitude of multicolored pills, but the automotive industry has changed. Maybe a true Ferrari-powered Toyota could happen. We can hope.