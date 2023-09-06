The Toyota GR86 (and its Subaru BRZ sibling) offers buyers a rear-drive sports coupe at a price that undercuts similar, more powerful offerings like the Nissan Z and Toyota's own Supra, among others. This video showcases how the model handles the slalom and the moose test.

This GR86 has the optional Touring Package that adds sports brake pads and 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. There are no powertrain changes to the 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine. The mill makes 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque in the United States. This one has the six-speed manual rather than the available Subaru Performance Transmission CVT.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

20 Photos

The GR86 clocks 24.2 seconds in the slalom. This is the same as a Mercedes-Benz C 300 and Renault Megane E-Tech. The quickest time ever in KM77.com's test is the Porsche Taycan GTS that can hustle through the cones in 21.5 seconds.

The driver reports the GR86 has precise steering. However, the stability control intervened at one point, which limited the vehicle's acceleration.

The moose test challenged the driver. He initially used quick, aggressive steering inputs, which resulted in oversteering and hitting a cone. Being more deliberate and precise with the wheels fixes this problem. The GR86 can get through the test at 46.6 miles per hour (75 kilometers per hour).

The second-generation GR86 debuted for the 2022 model year. Since then, Toyota introduced multiple special editions. For example, the Trueno Edition (in gallery above) paid tribute to a sporty version of the AE86-generation Toyota Corolla made famous in the series Initial D. It featured a two-tone black-and-white body, 18-inch wheels, Sachs dampers, and Brembo brakes.

A third-generation GR86 is reportedly already under development. Toyota is allegedly spearheading the project. The new model is necessary to comply with stricter emissions and safety rules. The engine is possibly a hybrid version of the turbocharged three-cylinder from the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

