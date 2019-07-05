The Aston Martin DBX wasn’t the only new SUV to go up the hill during the first day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed as Land Rover was also there with its next-gen Defender. Driven by none other than the Duke of Richmond, the fully camouflaged prototype was the short-wheelbase 90 expected to go on sale in March 2020 following the launch of the mid-range Defender 100 this October. There will also be a third variation of the iconic off-roader, with a bigger Defender 130 due to arrive in August 2020.

As for the smallest of the trio depicted here, a recent leak based on internal documents revealed the two-door SUV will be 4323 millimeters (171 inches) long, 1999 mm (78.7 in) wide, and 1927 mm (75.8 in) tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2587 mm (101.8 in). It’s considered by Land Rover folks as the “halo, image icon” and will be available with five and six seats, which likely means 2+3 and 3+3 cabin layouts, respectively.

We checked the prototype’s license plate in an attempt to find out more about this particular Defender, but the U.K.’s Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) only reveals the vehicle was registered in November 2018 and has a black paint beneath the camouflage. Speaking of which, the body wrap still contains the now familiar BEST4x4XFAR hashtag that we’ve been seeing on test vehicles for quite a while.

Land Rover still isn’t saying when it will finally unveil the revamped Defender, but we might not have to wait much longer as reports are indicating it will debut as early as September. It will go on sale shortly thereafter and will be available all over the world, including in North America. JLR has promised a wide array of derivatives, and we’re expecting to see at least one pickup truck to be offered later in the vehicle’s life cycle.