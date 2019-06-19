11 / 12

Indeed, the venerable VW Camper Van lives on, but despite being named the Grand California it’s not available in the U.S. It’s built and sold by the automaker’s commercial vehicles division, and is based on the tall-roofed T6 Transporter. It’s loaded with everything including the kitchen sink, which means it comes with two sleeping compartments, a stove, a refrigerator, three-prong power outlets, and a shower in the back supported by 30-gallon water tank.

It comes powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, with all-wheel-drive included. The rolling equivalent of one of those tiny houses you see on TV, a base Grand California starts at around $45,000 in U.S. dollars, though it can get prohibitively pricey when loaded up.