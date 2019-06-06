This was inevitable. After showing us the new S6 Avant and the S7 Sportback, Auditography is now sharing some great footage and shots with the S6 Sedan captured just like its siblings in Rudesheim am Rhein, Germany. Dressed in Navarra Blue, the car was built in European specification and that means it packs the now familiar mild hybrid V6 diesel engine offering a mountain-moving amount of torque and excellent fuel economy.

It’s an interesting proposal from Audi that comes in the aftermath of the Volkswagen Group’s Dieselgate debacle and joins a series of other S models packing the controversial TDI engine. In typical Audi Sport fashion, the styling upgrades over a regular model are on a subtle level and you have to know where to look to see the tweaks, but that’s what the S models are all about: understated.

Should you want the S6 Sedan with a gasoline engine (twin-turbo V6 2.9 TFSI), Audi will sell you one in the United States, Asia, and the Middle East. We’ve been hearing rumors about the return of the mighty RS6 Sedan, but we’ll believe it when we’ll see it. A report published by German magazine Autobild over a year ago said something about Audi bringing back the performance sedan primarily for the United States and China where it would go up against the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63.

The jury is still out on whether Audi is indeed planning an RS6 Sedan, so for the time being, the four-door S6 will remain the top dog. Needless to say, the RS6 Avant super wagon is right around the corner and will retain the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine. It might even make it to the United States as hinted a few months ago by Audi Sport R&D boss Oliver Hoffmann. Here’s hoping it will happen.

