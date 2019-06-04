Ferrari wowed the automotive community when last year it revealed the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2—one- and two-seat speedsters. The Maranello-based automaker announced the two special edition cars at the Paris Motor Show, dropping a ton of details. Ferrari is allegedly making fewer than 500 of either, which makes seeing one on the road exceptionally rare. The video above shows one Ferrari Monza SP1 being delivered to a London dealership, likely in preparation for customer delivery considering every example is already sold.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast underpins the Monza SP1; however, the new speedster makes much more power. The Monza produces 809 horsepower (603 kilowatts) compared to 789 hp (588 kW) in the 812. It’s Maranello’s most powerful engine ever. The SP1 sprints from zero to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and sprints to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.9 seconds. Top speed is higher than 186 mph (300 kph). The Monza SP1 has the performance specs to match its wild looks.

The SP1 feels like a callback to the deadly race cars of yesteryear where the driver had little to no protection from the elements. However, to give the driver some comfort when behind the wheel, Ferrari patented the “Virtual Wind Shield,” a small windscreen ahead of the driver that diverts airflow. It gives occupants “the feeling of blistering speed normally only experienced by Formula 1 drivers,” according to Ferrari when it revealed the SP1 and SP2 last October.

With so few likely produced, seeing the Ferrari Monza SP1 on the road will be a rare event. This is the type of Ferrari that collectors keep locked away for decades only to sell at auction for insane prices. Take every opportunity to see one in person because it won’t happen often.

Source: The TFJJ via YouTube