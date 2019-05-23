Hide press release Show press release

Premiere in Bratislava: ŠKODA enters E‑Mobility era by launching SUPERB iV and CITIGOe iV and presents revised SUPERB

ŠKODA has revised its flagship model, and introduces a plug-in hybrid variant with the SUPERB iV

By launching the CITIGO e iV, the Czech car manufacturer is introducing its first all‑electric production model

The premiere of the two iV models marks ŠKODA's entry into the era of E‑Mobility

As the main sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship for many years, ŠKODA is using the sporting event in Bratislava as the setting for a vehicle premiere for the first time

Mladá Boleslav / Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – The curtain is raised for ŠKODA at this year’s

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. On the day of the quarter-finals, the Czech car manufacturer is presenting its first electrified production models and its updated flagship model, the SUPERB, to the public for the first time in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. The SUPERB iV and the CITIGOe iV mark ŠKODA’s entry into the era of E‑Mobility. As the main sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship for many years, ŠKODA is using the sporting event in Bratislava as the setting for a vehicle presentation for the first time.

ŠKODA CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, “Today, ŠKODA is entering the era of E‑Mobility – a very special moment for the company, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. Two models are kicking things off: our first all‑electric model, the CITIGOe iV, as the brand’s first step into the E‑Mobility era and the SUPERB iV as the brand’s first plug‑in hybrid model. In addition, we are presenting the new edition of our flagship model, the SUPERB, with a refined design and new technologies.”

ŠKODA is combining a sports sponsorship activity and a vehicle presentation for the first time. The company is thereby emphasising its long‑standing connection with the Ice Hockey World Championship.

ŠKODA AUTO’s support of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is now the longest main sponsorship in the history of sports world championships – and at 27 tournaments constitutes a world record. As a dynamic, fascinating and down‑to‑earth sport, ice hockey is a perfect match for the Czech car manufacturer and, in addition to cycling, forms a central pillar of ŠKODA’s sponsorship strategy. At the world championships in Prague and Bratislava in 1992, the company was already the vehicle partner; since 1993, ŠKODA has been the official main sponsor and vehicle partner of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The brand is coming full circle at this year’s world championship in the Slovakian capital. Bratislava is the perfect place for the first vehicle world premiere on the world championship stage and for the premiere of the new ŠKODA CITIGOe iV. Production of the all‑electric city car will begin there this year.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, said, “Entering the era of E‑Mobility is an important step into the future for ŠKODA. The SUPERB iV plug‑in hybrid and the CITIGOe iV are just the beginning. The first all‑electric ŠKODA based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform will follow as early as 2020.”

ŠKODA SUPERB iV with a total power output of 160 kW (218 PS)

Just like all of the SUPERB models, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV will be produced at the Kvasiny plant. The SUPERB iV is the first ŠKODA model to feature plug-in hybrid drive. The SUPERB iV is powered by a 1.4 TSI petrol engine delivering 115 kW (156 PS) and an 85‑kW electric motor. The maximum power output is 160 kW (218 PS), allowing for particularly sustainable mobility without compromising on dynamism. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV fulfils the Euro 6d‑TEMP emissions standard; the car’s CO 2 emissions are below 40 g/km. The 13‑kWh battery enables an all‑electric, zero‑emission range of up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle and can be charged using a standard household plug socket, a wall box, or while driving using the petrol engine as well as brake energy recovery. When used in combination with the petrol engine, the range is 850 km. Furthermore, the SUPERB iV is equipped with the latest generation of infotainment system.

The SUPERB family: even more exquisite design and plenty of space for everyday life

ŠKODA has upgraded the SUPERB with the model update and it wows most notably with its new technologies and an even more sophisticated interior. Full LED Matrix headlights are available for the first time in a ŠKODA production model. Several new assistance systems are also making their debut, such as Predictive Cruise Control. The SUPERB now also uses Side Assist, which works at a distance of up to 70 m. In addition to the plug-in hybrid, there are three diesel and three petrol engines to choose from with power outputs ranging from 88 kW (120 PS) to 200 kW (272 PS).

The dynamic and elegant design has been systematically refined once again with a remodelled radiator grille and a chrome trim between the LED tail lights. Thanks to a new front bumper, the SUPERB has grown in length by 8 mm to 4,869 mm, and the COMBI by 6 mm to 4,862 mm. The wheelbase, width and height remain the same. In the interior, chrome highlights, new seat covers and coloured contrasting stitching provide fresh accents. With an extremely generous amount of interior space and a boot capacity of 625 l in the ŠKODA SUPERB, or 660 l in the ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI, the model continues to set benchmarks in its segment.

Innovative, intelligent and inspiring:

ŠKODA presents its new iV E‑Mobility sub‑brand

Holistic: the car manufacturer groups mobility solutions and electrified vehicles together under the umbrella of the new ŠKODAiV sub‑brand

Connected: ŠKODA AUTO to offer an intelligent ecosystem of Simply Clever E‑Mobility

Sustainable: ŠKODAiV optimises the car’s carbon footprint throughout its entire life cycle including production and energy mix

Comprehensive: ŠKODA AUTO will be investing two billion euros over the next five years – the largest investment programme in the company’s history

Mladá Boleslav / Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – ŠKODA is writing a new chapter in its 124‑year history: the Czech car manufacturer is entering the era of electromobility by launching its new iV sub‑brand. ŠKODA iV covers both the development of the brand’s own family of electrified products as well as a special ecosystem for mobility solutions. As part of the company’s 2025 Strategy, ŠKODA AUTO will be investing a total of two billion euros in the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services over the next five years. This is the company’s largest investment programme to date.

Bernhard Maier, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said, “The right time has now come for ŠKODA to enter the era of electromobility. We are now able to fulfil essential customer requirements: long ranges, quick charging and – particularly important for us here at ŠKODA – affordable prices. In addition to our successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the new drive systems will quickly become a relevant part of our range. We anticipate that they will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.” He added that, “With regards to E‑Mobility, we are also introducing the ŠKODA iV sub‑brand. This will not only include all of our e-models, but will also create a holistic and connected ecosystem in order to make E‑Mobility as straightforward and convenient as possible for our customers.”

As part of a double world premiere, ŠKODA is presenting two new products in Bratislava today. The all‑electric ŠKODA CITIGOe iV and the ŠKODA SUPERB iV plug‑in hybrid are making E‑Mobility Simply Clever – offering quick charging, long ranges and affordable prices.

In addition to the creation of an electrified model range, by establishing the new iV sub‑brand the manufacturer is also pressing ahead with the development of a holistic and connected E‑Mobility ecosystem. Amongst other things, this includes affordable wall boxes with different power outputs, which will allow customers to conveniently recharge their vehicles at home, and mobile online services offered via ŠKODA Connect that allow customers to benefit from services such as an intelligent charging station finder. In the future, this service will offer the option of reserving the customer’s chosen charging station in advance. Another highlight is the ŠKODA e‑charge card. This single‑card system allows customers to easily pay to charge their vehicle all over Europe – regardless of the country they are in or the provider they are using. Drivers of an electrified ŠKODA can therefore enjoy maximum flexibility at any time, anywhere.

Innovative, intelligent and inspiring

The ‘i’ in the name of the new sub‑brand symbolises several of the excellent characteristics that make all ŠKODA iV models stand out: They are ‘innovative’ and ‘intelligent’. With the launch of the iV sub‑brand, ŠKODA is entering the era of E‑Mobility by offering a combination of tailor‑made mobility solutions that cater specifically to the needs of customers and a fully connected ecosystem. ŠKODA iVs are also ‘iconic’ and ‘inspiring’. The new e‑models captivate with their emotive design that is full of character. Moreover, every ŠKODA iV is also ‘individual’ as there are numerous trim‑level and customisation options. Furthermore, all ŠKODA iVs distinguish themselves with their ‘intuitive’ operation and thereby make it even easier and more comfortable to drive a car. The ‘V’ in ŠKODA iV stands for vehicle.

Electromobility is a central pillar of ŠKODA’s 2025 Strategy

ŠKODA has defined the guidelines for the company’s future development in its 2025 Strategy. The continuous evolution of the company from a car manufacturer into a Simply Clever company for the best mobility solutions lies at the heart of this programme. Thus, both digitalisation and the brand’s entry into the era of electromobility are key activity areas in the 2025 Strategy. In addition to the successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, the brand is to continually increase the proportion of electrified drive systems at ŠKODA. The company is estimating that electrified vehicles will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025.

ŠKODA is preparing itself for this comprehensive change with the largest investment programme in its history. Over the next five years, the company will be investing around two billion euros in alternative drive systems and new mobility services such as car‑sharing platforms. By the end of 2022, ŠKODA will have introduced more than ten electrified models, thus establishing the ŠKODA iV family. Following in the footsteps of the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV and the ŠKODA SUPERB iV, the first two all‑electric vehicles based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform will be introduced in 2020, one of which will be a production version of the VISION iV SUV coupé study.

ŠKODA to produce its iV models and electric components for other Group brands in the Czech Republic

As of this year, the company will be manufacturing the ŠKODA SUPERB iV at its state‑of‑the‑art and recently expanded Kvasiny plant. The all‑electric models will be produced at the Mladá Boleslav site. In addition to electric cars, the company’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav will also manufacture electric components for plug-in hybrid models from several other Volkswagen Group brands from this year onwards. ŠKODA is comprehensively preparing its staff for the demands of electromobility. The company has already trained more than 11,000 employees in electric car production. In doing so, ŠKODA is safeguarding jobs for the long term through an extensive training and qualification programme.

ŠKODA to reduces CO 2 emissions

As part of Volkswagen Group, ŠKODA AUTO unequivocally is committed to the Parisian climate targets and advocates limiting the global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees. ŠKODA’s entry into the era of E‑Mobility thus marks a key pillar of its ‘GreenFuture’ sustainability strategy.

The car manufacturer recognises its social responsibility and sets concrete environmental targets for its products and production of vehicles. One example is the 30% reduction in the ŠKODA fleet’s CO 2 emissions between 2015 and 2025. The transformation from combustion engines to electric cars is an essential lever for this. By the end of 2022, ŠKODA will already have added more than ten partially or fully electrified cars to its portfolio. Another aim is for the company to convert production at Czech factories to only use CO 2 ‑neutral electric energy by the second half of the next century. In the course of the electrification of ŠKODA’s model range, the recycling and sensible reuse of traction batteries will be another ecological and economic task.

ŠKODA is taking a stance in support of environmentally friendly mobility, even beyond vehicle production. By 2025, the company will invest approximately 32 million euros in the development of an internal charging infrastructure featuring almost 7,000 charging points in and around its three Czech plants in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí.

ŠKODA SUPERB iV: the dawning of a new era

First ŠKODA with plug‑in hybrid drive has an electric range of up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle

4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor deliver a combined power output of 160 kW (218 PS)

Latest generation of infotainment, connectivity and assistance systems

Mladá Boleslav/Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – The SUPERB iV is ŠKODA’s first production model to be fitted with plug‑in hybrid drive. A 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor deliver a combined power output of 160 kW (218 PS). The all‑electric range is up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle; up to 850 km can be covered when combined with the petrol engine. This new drive variant is available for the Ambition and Style trim levels as well as for the SUPERB SPORTLINE and the SUPERB L&K. Production is set to commence at the Kvasiny site in early autumn this year; the market launch will take place at the beginning of 2020.

The new ŠKODA SUPERB iV is the brand’s first production model to feature plug‑in hybrid technology. By combining an efficient petrol engine with an electric motor, it offers particularly eco‑friendly mobility without compromising on performance. The battery has a capacity of 37 Ah and 13 kWh of energy: the car’s CO 2 emissions are less than 40 g/km and the all‑electric range is up to 55 km (in the WLTP cycle). The ŠKODA SUPERB iV fulfils the Euro 6d‑TEMP emissions standard.

The battery can be charged conveniently at home overnight, for example, using a standard plug socket or in 3 hours 30 minutes using a wall box with a charging output of 3.6 kW. The socket for the charging cable is located behind a flap in the radiator grille. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV is also able to recharge or maintain the level of charge in the battery while driving, using its petrol engine and brake energy recovery. This allows drivers to cover a longer journey’s ‘last mile’ – in a city, for example – again without producing any emissions there.

Particularly dynamic thanks to electric support

The 85‑kW electric motor allows for the car to be driven purely electrically and also supports the 1.4 TSI, which outputs 115 kW (156 PS), when necessary – either automatically or when the driver wishes. Driving Mode Select offers three different special settings: SPORT mode, E-mode and HYBRID mode. In SPORT mode, drivers have access to the maximum power output of 160 kW (218 PS) and 400 Nm of torque. In combination with the 6‑speed DSG that comes as standard, this unlocks the car’s full potential for dynamic driving. In E-mode, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV is powered exclusively by the battery; in HYBRID mode, the electronics regulate the interaction between the petrol engine and the electric motor.

The lithium‑ion high-voltage battery is positioned in the chassis floor in front of the rear axle. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV’s boot capacity is 485 l in the hatchback and 510 l in the estate. The petrol tank can hold 50 l. From the outside, the hybrid model can be identified by the iV badge at the rear; the front is shaped by a redesigned bumper with a honeycomb structure and Air Curtains. Thanks to the E-noise sound generator, road users such as pedestrians and cyclists will be able to hear an approaching ŠKODA SUPERB iV that is driving in electric mode in good time.

Specific interior details

On the inside, several features differentiate the ŠKODA SUPERB iV from the models powered exclusively by a combustion engine. It comes with a multifunctional Maxi DOT colour display as standard and can be fitted with the individually customisable, 10.25‑inch Virtual Cockpit as an option. The infotainment system provides access to iV‑specific sub‑items such as the car’s current battery charge status or its purely electric range. The vehicle can also be directly set to E‑mode and SPORT mode using buttons in the centre console. Using the e ‑Manager app in the infotainment system’s menu, a time profile can be set. This ensures that the air conditioning turns on even before the journey has begun and that the battery is charged. The driver can choose whether the air conditioning is powered by the mains or the car’s battery.

The latest generation of infotainment

The Amundsen navigation system, which comes as standard, with its 8‑inch display and the optional Columbus system with its 9.2‑inch display are both based on the latest infotainment generation. They feature a built‑in eSIM and are always online thanks to an included data allowance. Real‑time traffic information and online support allow route suggestions to be calculated more quickly and accurately; the system can notify the driver about traffic jams in real time and can swiftly calculate suitable alternative routes. The transition between online and offline services goes virtually unnoticed.

The Infotainment Apps that can be selected in the Shop directly from the vehicle using the central display are new too. These include a Weather app displaying weather conditions for the whole of Europe, and a News app, which allows users to set up a news feed subscription. Customers can also select additional data bundles using the Shop. These allow passengers to be provided with a data allowance via a Wi‑Fi hotspot, for example, or for it to be used for streaming services.

Automatic, ‘over‑the‑air’ updates for system software and maps are free of charge for one year. The same goes for access to the ŠKODA Connect mobile online services. These include services like Proactive Service, remote vehicle access or SUPERB iV-specific services such as ‘Charging’ or ‘Air Conditioning’, which allows the driver to conveniently control the car’s air conditioning remotely. If the air conditioning is used during charging, it has no effect on the battery’s level of charge.

SmartLink technology allows smartphone apps to be controlled via the infotainment system’s display using Android Auto and MirrorLink™ – this function is wireless for Apple CarPlay. As an option, the Amundsen infotainment system can be combined with the Virtual Cockpit, which provides a range of different layouts. For those that choose the top-of-the-range Columbus system, the Virtual Cockpit comes as standard and can also display navigation maps as part of the cockpit’s layouts when required. The Columbus system incorporates gesture control and a customisable touchscreen too. The icons on the infotainment system’s home screen can be individually arranged using a finger. In addition, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV offers a USB Type‑C socket towards the back of the centre console, as well as a Type-A socket in the Jumbo Box and two further Type‑C sockets in the rear.

Additional assistance systems

Two more assistance systems are exclusively reserved for the ŠKODA SUPERB iV. The first, Trailer Assist, makes it effortless to simply and safely reverse park when towing a trailer. The display shows a diagram of the car and trailer pictured from above. The driver can select the direction and angle in which to reverse the trailer. To do this, they use the wing mirrors’ adjusting knob like a joystick and then all they have to do is keep an eye on traffic and control the acceleration and braking. The system takes over the steering. The second, Area View, uses four cameras to provide the driver with a 360‑degree panoramic view of the vehicle on the central display, thereby making it easier to park or manoeuvre in narrow streets.

Stylish visual accents and new technologies:first ŠKODA to feature full LED Matrix headlights

Innovative lighting technology used for the first time in a ŠKODA production model

New assistance systems with expanded range of functions make their debut

New design for the radiator grille and front bumper as well as new materials in the interior

Mladá Boleslav/Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – ŠKODA has systematically refined the SUPERB’s dynamic and elegant design. The carmaker has also upgraded its top model with new technologies and an even more exquisite interior. The full LED Matrix headlights and several new assistance systems are making their debut in a production model from the Czech brand. With a generous amount of interior space and a boot capacity of 625 l in the hatchback and 660 l in the estate, the SUPERB continues to set benchmarks in the segment.

One technological highlight of the updated ŠKODA SUPERB is its full LED Matrix headlights, which are making their debut in a ŠKODA production model. This innovative system generates a light beam consisting of several segments, which it controls individually. This prevents other road users from being dazzled, despite the high beam being on at all times. The intelligent technology uses the camera on the windscreen to detect oncoming traffic as well as people and objects reflecting the light, and a control unit to immediately turn off individual segments of the light beam.

The adaptive, crystalline-effect full LED Matrix headlights bear ‘ŠKODA Crystal Lighting’ lettering in their housings and offer different lighting modes for different driving situations and weather conditions. These consist of an LED module for the dipped and high beam, three further LED high beam segments, a static LED cornering light, a narrow LED strip providing the indicators, daytime running and position lights, as well as needle-like LED structures used as part of the animated Coming/Leaving Home function. The redesigned fog lights with cornering function also use the four LED light sources. The full LED tail lights come with dynamic rear indicators that illuminate in an outward sweeping motion, not only making the signal even easier to see and more noticeable, but also creating additional dynamics.

Another feature of the innovative full LED Matrix system is the animated Coming/Leaving Home function, which automatically turns parts of the headlights and tail lights on and off when getting into or out of the car.

New, further enhanced assistance systems for added safety

In addition to the Matrix technology for the high beam, two other assistance systems are also making their debut in a ŠKODA production vehicle. The latest version of Predictive Cruise Control uses images from the camera on the windscreen and data from the navigation system to detect speed restrictions as well as bends, and automatically adjusts the speed in anticipation. The new Emergency Assist for multi‑lane roads automatically steers the car to the roadside in emergencies, where it brings the car to a stop. It does so in a controlled manner and taking into account traffic in other lanes. To do this, the system uses Lane Assist and Park Assist as well as the radar sensors belonging to Side Assist. Whilst the familiar Blind Spot Detect has a range of up to 20 m, Side Assist works at a distance of up to 70 m. Furthermore, the ŠKODA SUPERB now also offers Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. This warns of a potential collision visually, acoustically and by gently applying the brakes, and automatically slows the car down in emergencies. Also making their ŠKODA debut in all of the SUPERB models are a new electromechanical brake booster and aerodynamic covers on the rear axle suspension, which improve driving stability.

Three diesel and three petrol engines

In addition to the plug‑in hybrid drive available for the new ŠKODA SUPERB iV, there is a choice of six other engines which all fulfil the Euro 6d‑TEMP emissions standard. There are ten different engine/drive combinations to choose from. The 1.6 TDI producing 88 kW (120 PS) is fitted with a 7‑speed DSG as standard. For the 2.0 TDI delivering 110 kW (150 PS) – the first TDI from the latest EVO generation – the power is transmitted by either a 6‑speed manual gearbox or a 7‑speed DSG. The top‑of‑the‑range 2.0 TDI diesel offering 140 kW (190 PS) comes with a 7‑speed DSG as standard and all‑wheel drive is optional. All three diesel engines are equipped with an SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection and a diesel particulate filter. The 1.5 TSI outputting 110 kW (150 PS) is the entry‑level petrol engine and is available with either a 6‑speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG. The new 2.0 TSI outputting 140 kW (190 PS) features a 7‑speed DSG as standard; the top‑of‑the‑range 2.0 TSI delivering 200 kW (272 PS) comes with all‑wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG as standard. All three TSIs are fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

New ŠKODA grille and a chrome trim at the rear

ŠKODA has slightly modified the exterior of the SUPERB and has carefully refined the front section. The redesigned front bumper means the car’s length has increased by 8 mm to 4,869 mm in the ŠKODA SUPERB, and by 6 mm to 4,862 mm in the ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI. The wheelbase measures 2,841 mm, whilst the car’s width is 1,864 mm. Its height is 1,469 mm, or 1,477 mm in the estate. By offering a boot capacity that ranges from 625 to 1,760 l in the ŠKODA SUPERB and 660 to 1,950 l in the ŠKODA SUPERB COMBI, the Czech car manufacturer’s top model remains the very best in the segment.

The typical ŠKODA grille now bears double slats, is larger and protrudes a little further down into the front bumper. Even in their entry-level version, the narrower headlights come with LED technology as standard for the dipped and high beam, daytime running lights and position light, – and now reach up to the grille. At the rear, a horizontal chrome trim, which connects the full LED tail lights and the new ‘ŠKODA’ block lettering catch the eye. As part of the optional ambient lighting, LED spotlights project ‘ŠKODA’ onto the ground when the doors are opened. Completing the model update, new 18- and 19‑inch alloy wheels and the colours Crystal Black and Race Blue have been added to the range of customisation options.

The top trim level, L&K, offers identical dimensions but the Air Curtains, side sills and rear bumper set themselves apart with new chrome details. It can also be identified by the ‘Laurin & Klement’ lettering on the front wings. Chrome trim surrounds and connects the fog lights in the front air inlet. The aerodynamically optimised 18‑inch Propus Aero alloy wheels – available as standard – are new; and the standard equipment for the L&K variant also includes adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control.

Exquisite chrome details and new seat covers in the interior

The interior of the ŠKODA SUPERB appears refined and elegant thanks to new chrome highlights on the instrument panel and door trims as well as new seat covers in the Ambition and Style trim levels. The revised ŠKODA SUPERB also comes with new decorative trims for the centre console and dashboard. The coloured contrasting stitching on the leather and Alcantara® seats as well as on the armrests in the doors is new too. The storage compartments below these are illuminated. Using the optional keyless vehicle entry system (KESSY), all of the car’s four doors can be opened straight away; the KESSY GO start button comes as standard. For the L&K version, there is now the option of an Alcantara® roof lining in black or beige including lined roof pillars. The ‘Laurin & Klement’ lettering adorns the passenger side of the dashboard’s Piano Black or beige decorative trim as well as the front backrests. These offer electric adjustment with a memory function. Ventilated front seats and a massage function for the driver’s seat are available as options for the L&K version.

An even longer list of Simply Clever features

The SUPERB family is also equipped with a wealth of Simply Clever solutions ŠKODA uses to make customers’ lives and the handling of their car that little bit easier. And three more features have been added during the update. In addition to wirelessly connecting smartphones to the car’s aerial, the new enlarged Phone Box also enables inductive charging. For the first time in a ŠKODA, there is a Space Organiser below the false boot floor – a shallow, divided tray for securely storing all kinds of equipment. Also new is an optional, Flexible Organiser in the luggage compartment with a movable horizontal bar on the adjustable false boot floor. The false boot floor is available exclusively for the estate version.

Two infotainment systems with navigation function

In the ŠKODA SUPERB, there is an optional Virtual Cockpit and a choice of three different infotainment systems, two of which also offer a navigation function. The Bolero radio and the Amundsen navigation system, including maps on an SD card, each come with an 8‑inch touchscreen. The Columbus infotainment system displays information on a 9.2‑inch touchscreen, and features gesture and voice control, as well as a DVD player and a hard drive for music and videos. SmartLink technology comes as standard for all of the systems, and enables access to smartphone apps via the infotainment system’s display. A SIM card provides Internet access, a Wi‑Fi hotspot and access to the ŠKODA Connect mobile online services. The L&K version is fitted with a CANTON sound system as standard.

ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE: an elegant sportster

Sporty variant of the ŠKODA flagship featuring further dynamic accents

Frame surrounding the radiator grille and trim between the tail lights both in gloss black

Sporty adaptive chassis and black interior with Alcantara ® /leather sports seats

/leather sports seats New metallic Crystal Black and Race Blue finishes added

Mladá Boleslav/Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – The dynamic ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE is the sportster among the SUPERB family and differentiates itself from its siblings using striking black features. The SUPERB SPORTLINE, which is available as a hatchback and estate, sports a remodelled radiator grille and 18‑inch alloy wheels – both of which come in black. The radiator grille frame and the trim between the full LED tail lights are also gloss black. Full LED Matrix headlights and a sports chassis, which has been lowered by 10 mm, are included as standard. The black interior sets itself apart with sport seats featuring Alcantara®/leather covers and the option of extending the seat surface.

The revised ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE assumes the role of the dynamic sportster among the SUPERB family. Its athletic appearance is emphasised by black details, such as the trim framing the redesigned radiator grille – which is also black – or the new horizontal high-gloss strip positioned between the full LED tail lights. Full LED Matrix headlights and dynamic rear indicators are also included in the standard equipment. The remodelled front bumper with a honeycomb texture and black 18‑inch Zenith alloy wheels underline the car’s dynamic design. Burnished 19‑inch anthracite Vega and black Supernova alloy wheels are available as options.

Wide range of engines for the ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE

The ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE is available with any of the model range’s engines, with the exception of the 1.6 TDI delivering 88 kW (120 PS); it is also available as a SUPERB iV with plug‑in hybrid drive and a power output of 160 kW (218 PS). All engines fulfil the Euro 6d‑TEMP emissions standard. The most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0 TSI outputting 200 kW (272 PS), features all‑wheel drive as standard; this is optional for the top-of-the-range 2.0 TDI diesel producing 140 kW (190 PS). The 10‑mm‑lower sports chassis comes as standard.

Alcantara®, leather and carbon-effect interior

In the predominantly black interior, the driver and front passenger find themselves seated in Alcantara®/leather sports seats with contrasting stitching and integrated headrests – extendable front seats are available as an option. Further SPORTLINE highlights include a three‑spoke leather steering wheel with contrasting stitching, decorative strips with a black, carbon-effect appearance and chrome accents. As an option and for the first time, the ŠKODA SUPERB SPORTLINE’s roof lining and pillars can also be clad in elegant black Alcantara®. The KESSY keyless entry system for all doors and LED ambient lighting come as standard as well. The special Performance Monitor informs sporty and ambitious drivers of G‑forces as well as oil and water temperatures on the central display.

ŠKODA SUPERB surpasses million mark in its third generation

After the original SUPERB in the 1930s, the first generation of the new ŠKODA SUPERB rolled off the production line in 2001

The COMBI variant made its debut in 2009 as part of the second generation

ŠKODA’s flagship has won numerous awards and comparison tests since 2001

Mladá Boleslav/Bratislava, 23 May 2019 – The success story of the modern-day ŠKODA SUPERB began in 2001 – more than 50 years after the original SUPERB, which was produced between 1934 and 1949. In April 2017, the third generation of ŠKODA’s top model hit the mark of one million cars produced. To date, the SUPERB and the SUPERB COMBI have won numerous international awards and comparison tests.

The ancestor of the current top ŠKODA model is the luxurious 640 SUPERB with plenty of space for up to eight people introduced in 1934. By 1949, around 2,500 of the original SUPERB had been built in various versions.

Over 50 years later, ŠKODA presented a SUPERB once again at the IAA 2001 in Frankfurt. This new flagship continued the SUPERB’s proven strengths – the four-door saloon was so spacious that the passengers in the rear could cross their legs. The second generation of the modern-day SUPERB was launched in 2008. Following in the footsteps of the hatchback version featuring an innovative two-part tailgate, the SUPERB COMBI first appeared one year later; deliveries of the model doubled thanks to high demand. Since 2015, the third‑generation SUPERB has been setting benchmarks in its segment once again with new technologies, innovative assistance systems, a high level of active as well as passive safety, and even more space.

Since it was introduced in 2001, the SUPERB has won numerous awards; in 2016 alone, the third generation collected 31 international press awards.