What do you get when a stuntman solves crimes and go after fugitives using a rigged pickup truck? That's right, The Fall Guy. The 1980s TV Series, which my uncles told me about, featured actors Lee Majors, a GMC pickup truck, and a number of stunts that should trigger Van Halen's Jump.

The Fall Guy hit the tube from 1981 to 1986, totaling to 133 episodes in its five seasons. However, for those who were able to catch the TV series, can you remember how many jumps were made by the GMC pickup truck? We bet you don't but if you're curious or you just want to relive the glory days of the hit TV show, here's a 5-minute video that shows all the jumps that the truck completed.

Try to not lose count.

'

As awesome as the jumps themselves, there's a tiny bit of secret embedded within the GMC pickup truck. According to BangShift, the early years of The Fall Guy used stock GMC trucks for the production. These trucks were bought from GM. Since there were no special effects and computer graphics to recreate stunts back then, the jumps were real, which in turn beat the truck to pieces, increasing the production cost.

To save money on cost, the production decided to customize certain pickup trucks so that they could withstand the abuse of the stunts. The customization includes amped-up dual shock suspension, braced axles, and some additional safety measures for the stunt driver. Even better, the engine has been relocated in the middle of the truck (yes, inside the cabin) so that the jumps would be straight instead of the truck nose-diving towards the Earth.

So, yes, the stunt truck in the TV series is a mid-engined pickup truck. Unconventional? We think it's pure genius.

Source: kflash7269 (Youtube) via BangShift