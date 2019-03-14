The De Tomaso Pantera captured the attention of sports cars buyers in the 1970s with its wedge shape, stunning proportions, and reliable Ford V8 engine. Back then, it was a solid option for buyers wanting the same European style form greats like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche, but without the finicky powertrains. But while the De Tomaso brand didn't survive, the spirit of the Pantera lives on in this resto-modded coupe.

Ares Design, as part of its "Legends Reborn" series, has been teasing its Panther since last year. But the camouflage has come off, and this stunning coupe is a genuine recreation of the iconic Pantera De Tomaso produced in the 70s. With a new platform (using the Lamborghini Huracan as its base), and modern styling, this reborn Pantera hopes to make a name for itself.

Ares Design drapes carbon fiber body panels over each donor Huracan. Though the Huracan is a few inches wider than the original Pantera, its wheelbase is only 12 centimeters longer, which gives the modern Panther similar proportions to the classic. Most of the body maintains its original shape, however, modern flair like forged 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) wheels and LED running lights accompany the classic looks. One major retro cue carries over: pop-up headlights, now with LED beams.

Power comes from Lamborghini's 5.2-liter V10 engine. It might cost more to maintain than a Ford V8, but its free-flowing power makes it worth every penny. The high-revving engine, in this application, produces up to 641 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque thanks to a tuned ECU and a new exhaust system. That's 10 more horses than the standard Huracan. Top speed is a healthy 201 miles per hour (325 kilometers per hour)

A Haldex all-wheel-drive system and a dual-clutch gearbox ensure those extra horses travel to all four wheels, and a set of Brembo six-piston carbon ceramic brakes guarantee ample stopping power. Even with this new all-wheel-drive system, though, the Ares is only three pounds heavier than the base Huracan; the Panther weighs 3,137 pounds (1,423 kilograms).

In the cabin, buyers can pick from a range of material options. Ares touts swathes of carbon fiber, Alcantara, and chocolate brown Nappa leather in the renders (below), but says each interior is “fully customized based on customer's design request.” So, no two cabins will look the same.

Panthers will start hitting the street at the end of May – but building one requires some serious cash, and patience. Ares Design prices the Panther at around $695,000 (€615,000), with an estimated build time of around three months.

Source: Ares Design