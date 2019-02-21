Peugeot is signaling its intentions towards coming out with a sporty version of its 508 midsize model by introducing a concept mixing a combustion engine with dual electric motors. Serving as a follow-up to an announcement made in October 2018 regarding plans to develop a range of electrified performance models, the new Geneva-bound concept is a window into a flagship version for the newly formed lineup.

As gorgeous as the regular 508, the concept is a natural successor to other electrified concept cars such as the 2013 208 HYbrid FE and the impressive 2015 308 R HYbrid from where Peugeot’s engineers have taken inspiration. For this new application, the hybrid arrangement consists of a 197-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine combined with dual electric motors.

The electric motor mounted up front develops 107 hp while the one at the back puts out an additional 201 hp. While the combined output stands at about 505 hp, the hybrid powertrain cannot offer the peak outputs simultaneously, so in reality, the electrified setup offers a constant output in the real world of approximately 400 hp.

Peugeot quotes a maximum torque of 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet), which helps the electrifying 508 run to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Having an electric motor at the back enables the concept to offer all-wheel drive, while the 11.8-kWh battery pack has enough juice for a pure electric range of 31 miles (50 kilometers).

To further separate it from the regular 508 models you’ll find in a showroom, Peugeot has installed carbon fiber door mirrors and has also redesigned the front bumper. Aero has been improved by the addition of flaps mounted on the subframes and also by the winglets on the quarter panels. The diffuser at the back is also new, as is the Selenium Gray paint finish. It sits lower to the ground on 20-inch wheels and has wider tracks (+24 mm front / +12 mm rear).

Inside, there’s a combination of Alcantara and carbon fiber, a pair of more body-hugging front seats, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster complemented by the 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

Although technically a concept for the time being, Peugeot has already confirmed a production version will be introduced towards the end of 2020. That’s certainly good news, but it won’t have the full power as the engineers will lower the combined output to somewhere in the region of 350 hp while retaining the AWD layout.

The Concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered will be on display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show beginning March 5.

Source: Peugeot

