The all-wheel-drive gorgeous machine does 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.3 seconds.
Peugeot is signaling its intentions towards coming out with a sporty version of its 508 midsize model by introducing a concept mixing a combustion engine with dual electric motors. Serving as a follow-up to an announcement made in October 2018 regarding plans to develop a range of electrified performance models, the new Geneva-bound concept is a window into a flagship version for the newly formed lineup.
As gorgeous as the regular 508, the concept is a natural successor to other electrified concept cars such as the 2013 208 HYbrid FE and the impressive 2015 308 R HYbrid from where Peugeot's engineers have taken inspiration. For this new application, the hybrid arrangement consists of a 197-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine combined with dual electric motors.
The electric motor mounted up front develops 107 hp while the one at the back puts out an additional 201 hp. While the combined output stands at about 505 hp, the hybrid powertrain cannot offer the peak outputs simultaneously, so in reality, the electrified setup offers a constant output in the real world of approximately 400 hp.
Peugeot quotes a maximum torque of 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet), which helps the electrifying 508 run to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Having an electric motor at the back enables the concept to offer all-wheel drive, while the 11.8-kWh battery pack has enough juice for a pure electric range of 31 miles (50 kilometers).
To further separate it from the regular 508 models you’ll find in a showroom, Peugeot has installed carbon fiber door mirrors and has also redesigned the front bumper. Aero has been improved by the addition of flaps mounted on the subframes and also by the winglets on the quarter panels. The diffuser at the back is also new, as is the Selenium Gray paint finish. It sits lower to the ground on 20-inch wheels and has wider tracks (+24 mm front / +12 mm rear).
Inside, there’s a combination of Alcantara and carbon fiber, a pair of more body-hugging front seats, along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster complemented by the 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.
Although technically a concept for the time being, Peugeot has already confirmed a production version will be introduced towards the end of 2020. That's certainly good news, but it won't have the full power as the engineers will lower the combined output to somewhere in the region of 350 hp while retaining the AWD layout.
The Concept 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered will be on display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show beginning March 5.
508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED CONCEPT TO DEBUT AT GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
- PEUGEOT will unveil the high-performance electrified 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show
- 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept is an evolution of the 2018 all-new PEUGEOT 508 Hybrid and will be the next in a long line of high performance models from PEUGEOT SPORT
- Hybrid powertrain combines performance and efficiency, delivering 0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds and CO2 emissions of 49g/km (WLTP)
- PEUGEOT is committed to providing electrified models across its line-up by 2023
PEUGEOT will unveil the high-performance 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept at the Geneva International Motor Show as the brand’s electrification strategy gathers pace. The PEUGEOT SPORT team confirmed plans to develop a range of high performance electric vehicles last year and the new concept car is the first step on the journey towards electrification.
The experts at PEUGEOT SPORT took the all-new 508 Hybrid as a starting point and enhanced its design, performance and efficiency. With an advanced PureTech 200 engine and 110bhp electric motor driving the front wheels and a separate 150kW (200bhp) electric motor powering the rear wheels, the four-wheel drive 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED can accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds and hit a mechanically limited top speed of 155 mph.
This electric performance is underpinned by an 11.8kWh battery, which gives the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept a zero-emission range of up to 31 miles when switched to 100% electric mode and CO2 emissions of 49g/km, on the WLTP test protocols, when in Hybrid mode.
When the concept car makes its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show, its redesigned front bumper, which incorporates a 3D-printed valance designed to direct incoming air towards the radiator and new rear diffuser, are just some of the exterior enhancements. The 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept car has enhanced aerodynamics, with flaps fitted to the subframes to reduce aerodynamic drag and streamlined winglets located on the quarter panels, where GT Line and GT monograms usually reside. This helps to smooth the flow of air.
Adding to the car’s character, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept comes with a specially designed ‘Selenium Grey’ paint finish which changes in the light and carbon fibre door mirrors, while the iconic Lion badge features the distinctive anodised finish first seen on the PEUGEOT e-LEGEND concept car.
To maximise driving pleasure, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept comes fitted with new “comfort fit” seats created with leather and Alcantara® upholstery with Kryptonite and Onyx Black overstitching enhancing the bold design.
Inside, the concept car is designed to maximise comfort and efficiency with a touch-sensitive gear lever fitted with an Alcantara® section and a sporty asymmetrical compact steering wheel covered in Alcantara® and carbon fibre inserts. The lower section of the compact steering wheel brings the design cues of the concept model straight to the driver’s fingertips with three PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED lines alternating in Kryptonite and Onyx Black overstitching.
The Alcantara® design continues through to the roof, A-pillars and quarter panels, providing excellent visibility augmented by the innovative PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, which gives drivers intuitive access to the latest on-board technology. The cabin comes fitted with Kryptonite finishing around the door handles and dashboard, along with an all Kryptonite 10” capacitive HD touch screen and 12.3” head-up digital instrument display panel.
The innovative concept car marks the beginning of an important year for PEUGEOT, as it begins making the transition towards a fully electrified range. PEUGEOT has committed to providing an electrified version across its entire range by 2023, with the first commercial Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) model set to arrive later this year.
With a rich sporting heritage including the 908 HDI FAP and 3008 DKR, which triumphed in the Le Mans 24-hour race and Dakar Rally respectively, PEUGEOT SPORT is able to tap into a legacy of proven performance cars to inspire the engineering behind the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept.
Jean-Philippe Imparato, PEUGEOT Brand CEO, said: “Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating a "neo-performance", new energy sources, new features, new territories, new challenges....sheer pleasure for only 49g of CO2/km."
David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “The work of everyone at PEUGEOT involved in developing our electric dream is starting to move faster than we ever thought possible. The 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept shows what is possible and gives us a taste of things to come over the next five years as we continue the path towards the electrification of our entire line-up.”
Tying in with PEUGEOT’s #unboringthefuture ambitions, the 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED concept will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.