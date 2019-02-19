Volkswagen unveiled the 1.5-liter TSI engine at the 37th Vienna Motor Symposium late April 2016 as a replacement for the 1.4-liter TSI. You’ll find the turbocharged four-cylinder mill in a plethora of models sold by the VW Group in Europe, from the SEAT Ibiza supermini to the fancy VW Arteon fastback. Known by its full name as the EA211 TSI evo engine, the four-banger was effectively launched on the market late that year on the Old Continent and went on to spawn a thrifty derivative in August 2017.

We’re approaching the end of February 2019 and yet the engine is nowhere to be found in the company’s U.S. lineup where the 1.4 TSI is still available. The good news is VoA is analyzing the possibility of introducing the 1.5-liter TSI engine, but a final decision has not been taken yet. Should it hit stateside, it won’t come in the exact same configuration as the European spec since VW’s engineers are already working on a more powerful version.

The reveal was made in an interview with Wards Auto by Wolfgang Demmelbauer-Ebner, executive vice president and chief engineering officer for VW’s North American Region. Even if it will eventually be launched in the U.S., you likely won’t find it in the Atlas as Demmelbauer-Ebner pointed out about 90 percent of the three-row SUV’s customers opt for the VR6.

As a refresher, the regular version of the Euro-spec engine produces 148 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters), while its more economical counterpart has to make do with 128 hp and 147 lb-ft (200 Nm). It operates on the Miller combustion cycle and benefits from a variable geometry turbocharger while being about 22 kilograms (48 pounds) lighter than its predecessor. VW’s engineers implemented cylinder deactivation tech to further cut fuel consumption and applied plasma-coated cylinder liners to diminish friction.

