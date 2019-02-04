About a month after introducing a one-off 8 Series Coupe that had pieces of actual meteorites on the inside, BMW is revisiting the M850i xDrive Coupe to introduce another special version. The First Edition stands out from all the other variations of the reborn 8er thanks to a brand new Frozen Barcelona Blue metallic paint developed by BMW Individual.

There’s more to this 8 Series Coupe than its fancy paint as BMW has also installed 20-inch lightweight M alloy wheels that have an Y-spoke design and are finished in Jet Black. The high-end grand tourer also has the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, which includes an assortment of dark accents for the kidney grille, side window surrounds, and exhaust finishers. At an additional cost, the M850i xDrive Coupe can be ordered with an M-branded carbon fiber package or a carbon roof also from the vast M catalog.

7 Photos

To spruce things up furthermore, the interior also hosts a number of BMW Individual upgrades making this First Edition a little bit more special than the regular 8 Series Coupe. For example, there’s a full leather trim Merino in the Ivory White/Night Blue combination making its debut on this car, while the roof liner is covered in Alcantara with a Night Blue shade. Additional upgrades include the steering wheel covered in the finest M leather, black piano trim accents, and an individually numbered badge denoting the model’s exclusive status.

Rounding off the list of goodies are the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, glass applications on the iDrive controller, volume knob, start/stop button, and the illuminated gearshift lever.

There aren’t any mechanical changes, not that the car needed any upgrades anyway considering the M850i xDrive offers 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque from its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. The engine is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to both axles to enable the coupe hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds en route to an electronically governed 155 mph (250 kph).

Set to be produced at the BMW Dingolfing plant between April and June this year, the new M850i xDrive Coupe First Edition will be limited to only 400 units worldwide.

Source: BMW