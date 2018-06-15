After a very long wait, BMW is finally unveiling its revival of the 8 Series. The sculpted coupe comes packed with tech and arrives with two available engines.

The production 8 Series looks like a toned down version of last year's concept. The model features a long, low nose with a narrow take on BMW's kidney grille. The hood leads to a double-bubble roof that flows back to a gently sloping tail. Large trapezoidal tail pipes dominate the view from the rear end.

While LED headlights are standard, customers can upgrade to laser lights. To shed weight, buyers can spec a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, and an available Carbon Package that uses CFRP for the intakes, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and diffuser.

Inside, occupants find a 10.3-inch digital instrument panel, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen sits right next to it on the top of the center stack. Customers can upgrade the cabin with wireless device charging, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, stainless steel trim, and glass switches.

Power-hungry drivers can choose the M850i xDrive that comes with 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). BMW claims the powertrain gets the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. The company limits the top speed to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

In Europe, there's also the 840d xDrive with a diesel-fueled 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six and eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine pumps out 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. BMW reports the turbodiesel accelerates the 8 Series to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and a 155-mph top speed.

The new luxury coupe arrives in the United States this fall, and Europeans get it in November. There are also more variants on the way. Spy shots reveal that an M8 is already under development, and there are photos of an 8 Series convertible, too. There are no details yet when these versions might premiere.

Source: BMW