Hide press release Show press release

The Ferrari 488 Pista: the synthesis of extreme, track-level

power and driving exhilaration for the road



Ginevra, 6 March 2018 – The Ferrari 488 Pista is powered by the most powerful

V8 engine in the Maranello marque’s history and is the company’s special series

sports car with the highest level yet of technological transfer from racing. In fact

the name, meaning ‘track’ in Italian, was chosen specifically to testify to

Ferrari’s unparalleled heritage in motor sports.

Technically, the Ferrari 488 Pista encompasses all of the experience built up on

the world’s circuits by the 488 Challenge and the 488 GTE. For over 25 years,

Maranello has been organising the most prestigious of all one-make

championships, the Ferrari Challenge, in which over 100 drivers split into three

continental series do battle at the wheel. Last year saw the introduction of the

488 Challenge, the first model in the ser

first for Ferrari. The overall result is that the 488 Pista is an impressive 90 kg

lighter than the 488 GTB.

As with the three previous special series, the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia

and 458 Speciale, this new berlinetta is the perfect marriage of extreme

performance and track car-style handling.

The vehicle dynamics were designed for unique driving feedback and to make

the car’s full potential available to all drivers, professional or otherwise. Specific

vehicle controls were developed with this in mind, first and foremost being a

new oversteer management system usable in the manettino’s CT-OFF position

and designed to make the car’s performance on the limit easier to reach and

control.

A new gear-shift strategy in the RACE position delivers a far more sporty

experience, very similar to that of a track car. In other words, the Ferrari 488

Pista offers drivers of all abilities an exceptional and exhilarating experience that

normally only a competition car could deliver, setting a whole new benchmark

in terms of driving pleasure for the Ferrari range.

The Ferrari 488 Pista’s extreme design is underlined by the optional livery that

highlights the aerodynamic innovation of the S-Duct. The car’s lines were

developed to underscore its sporty soul and cleverly combine the purity of the

488 GTB with some of the hugely successful racing and functional elements of

the 488 GTE and 488 Challenge while staying true to Ferrari’s traditional

styling.

ENGINE

The Ferrari 488 Pista can punch out 720 cv at 8000 rpm, giving it the best

specific power output in its class at 185 cv/l, while torque is higher at all engine

speeds, peaking at 770 Nm (10 Nm more than the 488 GTB). An extreme

evolution of the turbo engine elected overall International Engine of the Year in

both 2016 and 2017, this is the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history.

The 50 cv power increase over the 488 GTB’s engine is also the largest ever leap

in engine power for a Ferrari special series car and a remarkable 115 cv more

than the previous model, the 458 Speciale. In short, this V8 is the new

benchmark not only for turbo-charged power units, but for all engines.

The development of this sportier version of the 488 GTB thus presented

Ferrari’s engineers with the highly complex challenge of improving on what was

already acknowledged as the world’s best engine. To do so, they had to test out

a string of leading-edge solutions, drawing on Ferrari’s successful experience in

the competition world. The result is that the Ferrari 488 Pista’s engine has over

50% of new components compared to that of the 488 GTB.

The Ferrari 488 Pista also fully exploits new features developed for the 488

Challenge, not least the engine air intake layout with the intakes moved from

the flanks to the rear spoiler area where they are connected directly to the

plenums. This drastically reduces fluid-dynamic load losses and ensures a higher

volume and cleaner flow of air to the engine, thereby contributing to the

increase in power.

Moving the air intakes from the sides to the rear also freed up space for a larger

intercooler. Thanks to a cooling layout derived from the 488 Challenge and

featuring radiators with an inverted rake so that they are inclined towards the

rear, the hot air flow is channelled to below the flanks, well away from the side

intakes for the intercooler. This guarantees that power is maintained even in

critical situations, such as in the wake of another car.

Specific valves and springs combined with a new cam profile give this engine a

more aggressive, racing character. The pistons and cylinder heads have been

strengthened to cope with the higher loads - up to an extra 10% of pressure in

the combustion chambers. Particular attention was also focused on reducing

internal friction by introducing, for example, DLC-coated piston pins.

The Ferrari 488 Pista’s engine also benefits from all the lightweight components

featured on the Challenge version, resulting in a weight reduction of 18 kg

compared to the 488 GTB. The exhaust manifolds are now made from Inconel

while the crankshaft and flywheel are both lighter too. Titanium con-rods have

also been introduced and the reductions in the weight of the rotating masses

cut inertia by 17%. Drivers feel the impact of these reductions very clearly as the

driver can see the revs increasing much more rapidly.

The 488 Challenge also provides the turbos with integrated rev sensors.

Response times are instantaneous and even faster than the 488 GTB thanks to a

new control strategy developed specifically for this model. A new pedal map

also makes driving on the limit even easier.

Lastly, the Ferrari 488 Pista’s engine sound is unique and unmistakable, as such

a special version of the Ferrari V8 sports car warrants. The new Inconel exhaust

manifolds and an optimised exhaust bypass logic contribute to the superior

quality and the intensity. The level of sound is also higher than the 488 GTB in

all gears and at all engine speeds, up to a maximum of 8 dB more, in

proportion with the progressive increase in power.

GEARBOX

The sporty driving feedback is further enhanced by the high-performance gear

shifting, typical of a thoroughbred race car. The new gear shift strategy,

available in the manettino’s RACE position, reduces shifting times by 30 ms

with positive acceleration when the higher gear engages that the driver can feel

distinctly.

This model also adopts the hugely successful Ferrari Variable Torque

Management strategy for all gears. To adapt it to the car’s extreme sporty spirit,

all of the curves were redesigned to deliver a feeling of consistently smooth,

powerful acceleration all the way to the red line.

VEHICLE DYNAMICS

The aim of the Ferrari 488 Pista’s dynamic development was to produce a car

that offers blistering mechanical performance in terms of lap times and

standing starts, driving pleasure and accessibility of performance to drivers of

all types.

To achieve these objectives, Ferrari’s engineers had to work on several fronts,

starting with introducing numerous lightweight solutions as well as evolving

both a new generation of the Side Slip Control System (SSC 6.0), improving the

efficiency of the braking system and developing a new specific tyre, the Michelin

Sport Cup 2.

The Ferrari 488 Pista is 90 kg lighter than the 488 GTB, which brings huge

advantages in terms of its agility and responsiveness. To maximise on this, the

weight reductions are concentrated in the most weight-sensitive areas of the

car, such as the unsprung masses and components away from the car’s centre

of gravity.

The body shell was designed to keep the car as light as possible and features

ultralight materials such as carbon-fibre for the bonnet, the front and rear

bumpers and the rear spoiler, and Lexan for the rear window.

This is also the first time that a 20” (optional) single-piece carbon-fibre wheel

rim has been used in the Ferrari range. Entirely in carbon-fibre, it is around 40%

lighter than the 488 GTB’s standard wheel rims and features a special coating

developed for the aerospace industry to the channel and spokes which

efficiently dissipates heat generated under braking.

The evolution of the Ferrari 488 Pista’s dynamic vehicle control systems saw the

introduction of a new actuation system that flanks those featured on the 488

GTB and is integrated into the new version 6.0 of the SSC concept.

The 488 Pista also hails another first for a Ferrari road car – a lateral dynamics

control system that uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the

callipers. The Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE) is available when the manettino

is in the “CT-OFF” position. It regulates the lateral dynamics variables,

including side slip angle estimation. The control system intervenes in advance,

lightly actuating the callipers through, and exiting corners.

As a result the system manages the evolution of the side slip angle, making

control of the lateral dynamics in high performance situations more intuitive,

controllable and predictable. So it is not a stability control system, but a

maximum performance-focused system.

The introduction of the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer into the integrated SSC 6.0

system thus gives drivers extra confidence so that they can more easily handle

even lengthy oversteer situations. It also makes performance on the limit easier

to reach and control even for less expert drivers.

The Ferrari 488 Pista is extremely efficient in dealing with rapid changes of

direction and offers drivers a unique sense of predictability. The recalibrated

SCM-E dampers and the 10% stiffer springs contribute to this improved

handling precision.

As the Ferrari 488 Pista was developed for mostly road use but also to unleash

impressive performance on the track, the braking system was modified to

improve cooling, particularly under extreme use, and also to cut the time it

takes to get up to temperature. The 488 Challenge’s brake servo was adopted

to enhance the sporty pedal feel and deliver smooth, consistent braking even in

extreme conditions.

These interventions, combined with the lightweight solutions adopted, have

shortened the 200-0 km/h stopping distance by a metre compared to the 488

GTB.

AERODYNAMICS

In-depth aerodynamics research played a big part in improving the Ferrari 488

Pista’s performance. Working on a concept focused on uncompromising

innovation allowed considerable engineering freedom in developing significant

solutions. The already-exceptional aerodynamic efficiency of the 488 GTB has

been improved by 20%, with major benefits in terms of absolute speed and lap

times on medium-fast tracks as well as sheer fun behind the wheel.

Essential to the development of the Ferrari 488 Pista’s aerodynamics was the

wealth of knowledge Ferrari has built up on previous and parallel projects where

the aerodynamics department was able

which is being used for the very first time on a road car. The air from the intake

on the front bumper passes through an aerodynamic duct with calibrated

sections and exits through a vent on the bonnet, creating downward force over

the front axle.

Furthermore, the front intake is completed by a central lower wing profile that,

on the one hand, acts as a splitter which, thanks to its curvature, accelerates the

flow and increases the amount of air passing through the S-Duct, thus

improving its performance while, on the other hand, creating a low pressure

area under the front underbody thanks to the acceleration of the flow generated

on its lower surface, further boosting downforce.

This introduction of this particular solution accounts for 18% of the overall

increase in downforce compared to the 488 GTB, but barely a 2% increase in

drag.

The exterior sections of the bumper ahead of the wheels were also extensively

redesigned with solutions modified from the 488 Challenge and reinterpreted

so successfully that they are responsible for 23% of the increase in downforce

compared to the 488 GTB. Radical scoops in the front bumper allow

aerodynamic elements to protrude in areas where they can be most efficient.

The volume of the front bumper extends towards the wheelarch to deflect the

flow ahead of the wheels outwards, generating suction from the wheelarch and

thus from the front underbody, which is equipped with diffusers, all to the

benefit of front downforce.

At the rear, two elements contributed to the achievement of the downforce

target: the blown spoiler system and the venting behind the rear wheels.

The spoiler is higher (+30 mm) and longer (+40 mm) compared to the spoiler

on the standard production car. Development work focused on the efficiency of

the bleed under the spoiler to adapt it to the change in the car’s overall

downforce. The calibrated sections have been optimised and the direction in

which the air is blown has been modified: the angle is now upward, aided by

the deflection of the flow by the upper surfaces of the spoiler, to generate even

more rear downforce. The evolution of the spoiler system and its bleed has had

a significant impact on downforce, accounting for 25% of the overall increase

compared to the 488 GTB.

The increase in drag caused by the new blown spoiler system is compensated

for by the shape of the air flows venting from the rear bumper below the tail

lights. Furthermore, the vents have been optimised to exploit the pressure field

generated by the spoiler to encourage evacuation from the rear wheelarches,

increasing intercooler efficiency by 3%, on the one hand, and incorporating the

wake from the wheels on the other, allowing the diffuser to be struck by a

cleaner, more energised flow, boosting the rear downforce it generates.

As is always the case with each new Ferrari, the 488 Pista’s underbody has been

specifically redesigned to ensure it delivers as efficient a Cl figure as possible.

The first big difference compared to the 488 GTB is how the hot air from the

radiators is deflected to the underbody ahead of the front wheels. This choice,

made to enhance the cooling layout and lower the car’s drag coefficient,

however shrinks the surfaces that can be used to generate downforce. To make

up for this and further boost downforce, the designers decided to exploit other

areas of the underbody.

The Ferrari 488 Pista was thus equipped with front diffusers, made possible by

the change in the inclination of the front radiators and the elimination of the

dams ahead of the wheels. Thanks to a ramp already optimised for the 488

GTE, the diffusers accelerate the flow, venting it into the wheelarches, creating

strong suction that in turn is responsible for 12% of the overall downforce

increase compared to the 488 GTB.

The vortex generators on the underbody have also been optimised and now

generate 20% more downforce, thanks to modifications to their profile and

length.

The rear diffuser is also derived directly from Ferrari’s World Endurance

Championship experience and has the same double kink line as the 488 GTE’s,

amplifying the extraction and downforce generation capacities of a traditional

diffuser. As in the 488 GTB, the diffuser is equipped with a system of 3 active

flaps which rotate 14° in minimum drag configuration to completely stall the

diffuser and thus significantly reduce the car’s drag.

DESIGN

EXTERIOR

Aerodynamic demands guided the work of the Ferrari Design Centre team. The

488 Pista’s forms have been meticulously sculpted to ensure they are more

performance-oriented than ever, with huge attention lavished ensuring that

while aerodynamic demands were met, the Maranello marque’s signature

styling elements and aesthetic canons were respected.

The designers used innovative elements, such as the aerodynamic S-Duct at the

front, as an opportunity to visually shorten the car’s nose, creating an original

floating wing effect. The black, omega-shaped edging on the front bumpers and

the side flicks reference the prominent aerodynamic underbody motif of the 488

GTE.

Most notable on the flanks is the fact that the splitter in the side air intakes of

the 488 GTB has been removed. At the front, the aerodynamic profiles that

start at the front bumpers run sleekly along the side miniskirts all the way to the

side appendages of the rear diffuser.

The concept of the front is echoed in the dolphin-tail rear spoiler which appears

suspended to provide an impression lightness and efficiency, while the rear

volumes add a sense of power to the tail. The rear diffuser juts out and has been

developed in width: its design was inspired by that of the 488 GTE.

The Ferrari 488 Pista features a two-tone livery that runs the entire length of the

car, starting at the front bumper, then diving into the S-Duct and continuing all

the way to the rear spoiler.

COCKPIT

The interior has a distinctive racing feel with all superfluous elements

eliminated. The extensive use of lightweight, exclusive technical materials such

as carbon-fibre and Alcantara works brilliantly with the meticulous crafting and

sophistication that is the signature of all Ferrari cockpits. Contrasting handstitching,

tread plates and heel rests in triangular pattern aluminium and

particularly fluidly sculpted door panels are fine examples of this.

The glove compartment (normally incorporated into the dashboard directly in

front of the passenger) has been removed and replaced by handy storage

pockets on the rear bench and the doors. The effect is to significantly visually

slim down the volume of the under-dash area.

Imagines of the new Ferrari 488 Pista can be downloaded from the Ferrari media site:

www.media.ferrari.com

Ferrari 488 Pista

Technical Specifications

ENGINE

Type V8 - 90° twin turbo

Overall displacement 3902 cm3

Max. power output* 530 kW (720 cv) at 8000 rpm

Max. torque* 770 Nm at 3000 rpm in VII

Specific power output 185 cv/l

Max. engine speed 8000 rpm

Compression ratio 9.6:1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length 4605 mm

Width 1975 mm

Height 1206 mm

Front track 1679 mm

Rear track 1649 mm

Kerb weight** 1385 kg

Dry weight** 1280 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.78 kg/cv

Weight distribution 41.5% front – 58.5% rear

Boot capacity 170 l

Fuel tank capacity 78 l

TYRES

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/30 ZR 20 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEAR BOX

F1 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS E-Diff3, F1-Trac, High Performance ABS/EBD with

Ferrari Pre-Fill, FrS SCM-E, SSC with FDE

PERFORMANCE

0-100 km/h 2.85 s

0-200 km/h 7.6 s

100-0 km/h 29.5 m

Max. speed > 340 km/h

Fiorano lap time 1’21.5”

FUEL CONSUMPTION/C02 EMISSIONS

Fuel consumption*** 11.5 l/100 km

Emissions*** 263 g CO2/km

* With 98 octane petrol

** With optional content

*** ECE+EUDC Combined Cycle with HELE: under homologation