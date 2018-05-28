The drag-strip-friendly Dodge Demon does the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 2.3 seconds, but the attached onboard footage goes to show there’s at least another production model out there (that’s not a hypercar) just as quick. It’s the new Ferrari Pista, a 488 GTB on the finest steroids prescribed by the doctors in Maranello, while keeping the passenger seat as opposed to the hardcore single-seat Challenger.

The folks over at ArabGT had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari 488 Pista prototype and put it through its paces in an acceleration test. The 0-62 (0-100 kph) took an amazing 2.26 seconds, based on what we assume was a data logger mounted inside the car. If that number is correct, it means the Pista is nearly six tenths of a second in real life compared to what the specs sheet says (2.85 seconds).

Going up against performance cars such as the McLaren 720S, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, the Pista was also evaluated in the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) test. It needed a mere 6.94 seconds to complete the task – a lot less compared to Ferrari’s official 7.6-second figure.

Assuming the numbers are entirely correct, the Pista is significantly quicker than originally believed, but we have to admit it does sound too good to be true. If you’re willing to give the video the benefit of the doubt, then the go-faster 488 GTB is remarkably quick and Ferrari has been lying to us in a good way.

Still, Tesla claims its new Roadster does 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 1.9 seconds in its base configuration and will be even quicker with the “special option package.” A sub-2.0s time is also been promised by Taiwan’s Xing Mobility, with its Miss R catapulting itself to 62 mph in an unbelievable 1.8 seconds. With the electric era upon us, next-gen machines will make the most of the instant torque to deliver some mind-blowing performances. We can hardly wait.

Video: ArabGT.com / YouTube