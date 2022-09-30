USA / Global
Brogan Woodburn

Brogan Woodburn,

Senior Writer

Brogan Woodburn liked going fast ever since he rode motocross as a young kid. That excitement turned into a love of cars and auto writing. Since 2019, Brogan has written for a number of major auto news websites – producing in-depth guides on topics spanning from auto warranties and insurance to tips on how to sell a car. His best memory behind the wheel is driving a Lamborghini Huracan on the track with Xtreme Xperience. Brogan is currently based in the beautiful high desert of Central Oregon.

 

Expertise

  • Auto financing and auto parts
  • Personal finance

Auto Industry Experience

  • Writer for Motor1 (2019-present)

Education

  • B.A. in Music from Berklee College of Music
     

Articles by Brogan Woodburn

Products & Services Protect My Car Warranty: Reviews, Costs & Plans (2022)

Protect My Car Warranty: Reviews, Costs & Plans (2022)

Decide whether Protect My Car is right for you with our review of its extended protection plans.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 30 2022
Sponsored What’s The Difference Between Coverage From CarShield And An Extended Warranty From A Dealership? (2022)

What’s The Difference Between Coverage From CarShield And An Extended Warranty From A Dealership? (2022)

Third-party warranty providers like CarShield give you more flexibility than extended warranties from a dealership.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 22 2022
Products & Services Endurance Warranty: Reviews, Cost & Coverage Plans (2022)

Endurance Warranty: Reviews, Cost & Coverage Plans (2022)

Here’s the consensus on direct extended warranty provider Endurance, according to reviewers.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 28 2022
Products & Services CarShield Reviews: Cost, Coverage and Plans (2022)

CarShield Reviews: Cost, Coverage and Plans (2022)

What do CarShield reviews have to say about the company?
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 28 2022
Products & Services CARCHEX Warranty: Reviews, Cost & Coverage Plans (2022)

CARCHEX Warranty: Reviews, Cost & Coverage Plans (2022)

CARCHEX is one of the most well-known extended warranty companies, but is it the best choice?
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 28 2022
Products & Services 9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)

9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)

Find out how to shop from reliable used car warranty companies.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 28 2022
Sponsored Are Car Warranties Dealer Specific? (2022)

Are Car Warranties Dealer Specific? (2022)

While some dealers are flexible about where you can have your vehicle repaired, third-party providers have wide repair shop networks.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 19 2022
Products & Services Best Car Warranty Companies of October 2022

Best Car Warranty Companies of October 2022

The best car warranty companies are Endurance, CARCHEX, Protect My Car, Autopom!, and CarShield.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 26 2022

Products & Services Extended Warranty For Cars Over 100k Miles (2022 Guide)

Extended Warranty For Cars Over 100k Miles (2022 Guide)

What’s the best extended warranty for your high-mileage vehicle?
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 26 2022
Products & Services Progressive Insurance Reviews: Cost & Coverage (2022)

Progressive Insurance Reviews: Cost & Coverage (2022)

Our reviews team rated Progressive 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for its variety of insurance options, valuable add-ons, and long history.
By Brogan Woodburn Sep 14 2022
Products & Services uShip: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

uShip: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

We rate uShip 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and name it the Best Car Shipping Marketplace for 2022
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 31 2022
Products & Services Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

Sherpa Auto Transport: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

We rated Sherpa Auto Transport 4.4 out of 5.0 stars because of its Price Lock Promise
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 31 2022
Products & Services Montway Auto Transport Reviews: Cost And Services (2022)

Montway Auto Transport Reviews: Cost And Services (2022)

We rate Montway Auto Transport 4.6 out of 5.0 and name it Best Overall for its affordable rates and variety of car shipping services.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 31 2022
Products & Services Auto Loans For Bad Credit: Best Lenders & Rates (2022)

Auto Loans For Bad Credit: Best Lenders & Rates (2022)

The best subprime auto lenders for bad credit auto loans are Auto Credit Express, Carvana, and Capital One. =
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 31 2022
Products & Services 6 Best Car Shipping Companies Of 2022 (With Costs)

6 Best Car Shipping Companies Of 2022 (With Costs)

We give Montway Auto Transport 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and name it the best car shipping company overall.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 31 2022
Products & Services Easy Auto Ship: Reviews, Cost, And Our Take (2022)

Easy Auto Ship: Reviews, Cost, And Our Take (2022)

We gave Easy Auto Ship 4.3 out of 5.0 stars and we recognize it as the auto transport company that's Best for a Quick Pickup.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 28 2022
Products & Services Geico Insurance Reviews: Prices & Coverage (2022 Rates)

Geico Insurance Reviews: Prices & Coverage (2022 Rates)

Our review team gave Geico auto insurance 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and named it the "Best Overall" choice for car insurance in 2022.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 26 2022
Products & Services Car Shipping Quotes: Cost To Ship A Car (2022 Compared)

Car Shipping Quotes: Cost To Ship A Car (2022 Compared)

Learn how to find car shipping quotes online and what to expect in the process.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 25 2022
Products & Services AmeriFreight: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

AmeriFreight: Reviews, Cost, And Rating (2022)

We gave AmeriFreight 4.5 out of 5.0 stars and named it the auto transport company with the Best Discounts.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 12 2022
Products & Services Esurance Vs. Progressive Auto Insurance: 2022 Comparison

Esurance Vs. Progressive Auto Insurance: 2022 Comparison

Learn more about the differences between Esurance and Progressive here.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 10 2022
Products & Services Plymouth Rock Insurance Reviews: Coverage And Cost (2022)

Plymouth Rock Insurance Reviews: Coverage And Cost (2022)

We rated Plymouth Rock a 4.0/5.0. Read more to learn about Plymouth Rock coverage below.
By Brogan Woodburn Aug 05 2022
Products & Services SGT Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, And Services (2022)

SGT Auto Transport: Reviews, Costs, And Services (2022)

We rate SGT Auto Transport 4.5 out of 5.0 stars for its customer service and affordability.
By Brogan Woodburn Jul 29 2022
Products & Services American Auto Shipping: Reviews, Costs, And Our Take (2022)

American Auto Shipping: Reviews, Costs, And Our Take (2022)

The car shipping broker offers shipping services to all 50 states.
By Brogan Woodburn Jul 29 2022
Products & Services Nationwide Vs Progressive: Which Is Best? (2022 Comparison)

Nationwide Vs Progressive: Which Is Best? (2022 Comparison)

We compare Nationwide vs. Progressive head-to-head to find out which is better. Learn about differences in coverage and discounts.
By Brogan Woodburn Jul 28 2022
