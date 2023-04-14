The late 1980s saw automakers introduce some of the coolest cars of the decade. At Chevrolet, customers could purchase something like the 1987 Monte Carlo SS, a stylish coupe you can own, too, thanks to the latest Dream Giveaway. This is your chance to win a pristine, all-original, and unrestored example with just 620 miles on the odometer. Hurry to enter before time runs out!

The coupe looks sinister with its blacked-out window, headlight trim, and black grille. The Lamp Black exterior paint is nice and shiny, making the attention-grabbing red striping stand out. Inside, you'll be wrapped in a Maroon velour cabin with bucket seats, a center console, and a race-inspired instrument cluster and tachometer.

Underneath the Monte Carlo's long, black hood is a carbureted 5.0-liter high-output V8 engine, which you can enter to win. The engine bolts to a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive and a 3.73:1 rear axle ratio.

The car seats up to six and comes with the upgraded F41 suspension, power disc brakes, power steering, power windows, and air conditioning. It also rolled off the factory floor with gas-pressure shocks, a front stabilizer bar, and 15-inch aluminum rimes with 215/65R15 performance tires.

Enter right now for your chance to own what's believed to be one of the world's lowest-mile Monte Carlo SS example. Careful preservation has kept the mileage low to just 620 miles on the odometer, with Dream Giveaway finding this example hiding in a museum collection. It has had one official owner since 1987. The prize package also includes $3,500 to be paid to cover taxes.

Hurry and enter before this Monte Carlo is gone forever because there aren't many left in this condition. All one has to do to enter is to donate to Dream Giveaway's favored charities. Motor1.com readers who donate $25 or more receive double the entry tickets. Act fast!