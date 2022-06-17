Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week we have a whole bunch of guests. Ted Ryan from the Ford archives joins us to discuss a fascinating, new website. Plus, Motor1.com's Seyth Miersma and Brett T. Evans are here to talk about the latest supercars and hypercars.

We let Ryan kick things off to show the new Ford Heritage Vault. The site has over 5,000 images and scanned brochures in high resolution. At launch, it spans the automaker's history in the United States from 1903 to 2003. The result is amazing for old car fans.

During the show, we geek out about all sorts of Ford history like the huge palette of colors available on the 1960 Thunderbird. The brochures even include accessory catalogs, and you can find things like towing gear for a Mustang II.

Ford is only getting started with this site. In the future, concepts, a magazine published by the automaker, and content from Ford of Britain are coming. It'll be the one-stop-shop for anyone researching the automaker's models.

For the second half of the show, we discuss the current state of supercars. Motor1.com recently published a drive of the McLaren Artura.

We use the McLaren as a hook for an overview of where supercars are at right now. We bring up vehicles like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Mercedes-AMG One, upcoming Pagani C10, and others.

Rambling About Cars Preview:

Next week, Chris Smith will be back from his 2,400-mile journey from South Dakota to Michigan and back. He'll likely have some fascinating tales to tell. We'll also cover the latest automotive news. With the Goodwood Festival of Speed coming up, that'll likely include some fascinating performance vehicles.

Where To Listen:

