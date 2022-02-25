It's podcast time! This week, Clint Simone joins us to discuss his experience investigating and driving the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. We also dig into the Ford Ranger Raptor, and we talk about how automakers are reacting to dealers marking up vehicles.

Clint traveled to England in early February to drive the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. If you're not familiar with the model, it's the brand's electric van with styling that evokes the classic Transporter van, which is better known in the United States as the Microbus.

While the ID. Buzz debuts for Europe in March, the electric van doesn't arrive in the United States until 2023. In America, we're getting the van with a longer wheelbase. A higher-capacity battery might be available too, although VW isn't willing to admit that yet.

Clint has largely positive things to say about driving the ID. Buzz. The vehicle is a van, so you can't expect it to handle like a sports car. Still, in his time behind the wheel, the model showed good performance for its segment.

The Ford Ranger Raptor also debuted this week, and we dedicated a segment to the new performance pickup. Right now, final specs for the version coming to the United States aren't yet available, but the engine output is 392 horsepower (292 kilowatts) in markets outside of Europe.

We finish the show with a discussion about the way automakers are pushing back against dealers that are putting high markups on vehicles.

